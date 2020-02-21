Bounce Back

Patients share how they are recovering faster and getting back to enjoying life after innovative treatments at 330 hospitals. Improvements on procedures help their doctors address concussions, aneurysms, knee pain and more in new ways.

Fresh Mind

The last thing Susan Oswald remembers about Oct. 22, 2018, was being at a baby shower.

“I was just sitting with friends — that was it,” recalls the 55-year-old Rittman resident. “I woke up in the hospital.”

Her husband, Steve, frantically rushed her to the hospital after she had a severe headache that rapidly escalated. By the time they arrived, she needed a breathing tube. Imaging revealed she had a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of severe bleeding in her brain.

“We had no idea if she was going to survive — or what her condition would be like when she came out,” recalls Steve.

The cause of the bleeding was an aneurysm, a weakness that results in an outpouching of a blood vessel, that had ruptured on a blood vessel in the brain, disrupting oxygen and nutrient flow.

“Four major blood vessels go to the brain. If they rupture, it can be deadly — up to 20 percent die before they get to the hospital,” says Dr. Alexander Venizelos, director of neuro-interventional surgery at Summa Health’s Akron campus.

Dr. Alexander Venizelos

To treat it, Venizelos performed an endovascular coiling procedure — a newer, minimally invasive alternative to an open brain surgery in which the blood flow to the aneurysm is cut off. Venizelos inserted a catheter into the blood vessel, injected a dye to highlight the blood vessel and used rotational X-rays to highlight the dye, creating a 3D map of Oswald’s blood vessels for the surgery. He used a wire to guide a tiny platinum looped coil into the aneurysm and used an electrical current to detach the wire, releasing the coil to seal off the aneurysm.

“Now that the blood’s not flowing inside the barrier, it clots it off,” Venizelos says. “But blood flows into the blood vessel still.”

Oswald had a second coiling to treat another aneurysm and also received two post-operative treatments for cerebral vasospasms, a complication of hemorrhaging in which blood vessels clamp down. The bleeding in her brain also impaired Oswald’s vision, so she had four eye surgeries.

With hard work and support from family and friends, Oswald has regained perfect eyesight in her right eye and partial vision in her left eye. While she has a third aneurysm that must be carefully monitored, she’s just happy to be alive, enjoying little things like riding her bike and is excited for the holidays.

“I can’t wait to see Christmas lights,” she says.

Joint Approach

Meadow Hynd’s swimming career was on the line.

The then 16-year-old Gilmour Academy swimmer felt excruciating pain while weightlifting and was diagnosed with a tear in her labrum, the cartilage ring around the edge of her hip socket, and hip dysplasia.

“The socket is shallow, and part of the ball and socket is uncovered. The joint loads the edge of the socket. That can lead to early failure of the cartilage and arthritis,” says Dr. Michael Salata, director of University Hospitals’ Sports Medicine Institute who practices at the Beachwood, Medina and Twinsburg locations.

It hurt for Hynd to walk distances, stand for long periods and swim, but she pushed through to finish her junior season. Eventually, she couldn’t cope anymore.

“It was very painful. I knew I wouldn’t be able to keep swimming if I didn’t have the surgery,” Hynd says.

Dr. Michael Salata

Under the same anesthesia, Hynd got an arthroscopy by Salata and a pelvic osteotomy by Dr. Robert Wetzel, a UH orthopedic traumatologist. UH’s unique approach of having two experts successively perform typically separate operations lowers risks and shortens recovery.

For the arthroscopy, Salata inserted a camera into the hip joint to assess the labrum damage and repaired it by sewing it back down to the bone where it belongs. Instead of inserting a post into the narrow hip joint to pass the camera through, Salata employed a safer method of using a traction pad to elevate the patient’s feet and using the patient’s weight to pull the joint open. He finished by tightening loosened hip capsule tissue and using a motorized burr to make the ball rounder in the socket.

Wetzel followed with a pelvic osteotomy to reorient the hip socket by making an incision in the pelvic area, chiseling the hip to free the socket from the pelvis, rotating and screwing it in place.

“It’s a more stable hip and more normal distribution of the load and joint,” Salata says. “It’s a powerful joint-preserving surgery in addition to a pain-relieving and function-improving operation.”

Following eight months of physical therapy, Hynd returned to the pool, achieved her best time — 57.8 seconds on the 100-meter backstroke — and earned a swimming scholarship to Barton College in North Carolina.

“It was an amazing feeling to get back in the water,” Hynd says. “It allows me to keep doing what I love — which is swimming.”

Out of the blue

At a checkup in late 2018, Eddie Bush’s family doctor saw something suspicious in his urine. Dr. Jay Krishnan, a urologic oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, did more tests and confirmed he had early stage bladder cancer even though the 82-year-old Akron resident was always tinkering with projects and felt fine. He didn’t want treatment to slow him down.

“We just want to do what we need to do,” says his daughter, Starlett Mitchell.

When Krishnan moved to Northeast Ohio two years ago, he brought with him Cysview — a pharmaceutical solution containing a fluorescent dye recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration that’s a more accurate way to detect bladder cancer. Akron General became the first and is still the only Akron area hospital to use it.

Cysview is an improvement on a standard cystoscopy wherein doctors insert a camera into the bladder via the urethra and scan footage for signs of a tumor using the naked eye. But 80 percent of bladder cancers manifest on the bladder’s interior lining, so it’s difficult to see growths, resulting in a high margin of error.

Dr. Jay Krishnan

In April 2019, Bush underwent the improved procedure. Krishnan injected Cysview into Bush’s bladder via a catheter and let it sit. More of the dye gets soaked up by cancerous tissue than healthy tissue, so when he inserted a camera with a blue light, the tumors glowed pink on the monitor.

“It allows us to see the tumors before we can see them with a white light — sometimes up to a year before,” Krishnan says. He removed the growths and Bush completed six chemotherapy treatments. Afterward, Krishnan checked Bush with the blue light and Cysview to confirm all of the bladder cancer was removed.

This more effective procedure allows doctors to see and remove cancer sooner and more thoroughly. “You ultimately get a better treatment response and cure faster,” Krishnan says.

Bush was declared in remission in October, less than a year after his diagnosis. Though he must have frequent checkups and lost close to 70 pounds, the active octogenarian is enjoying getting back to puttering with his 18-foot motorboat. “I feel pretty good now,” he says.

Cold Rush

Archbishop Hoban High School football player Keshawn Haynes was in action at a game this October when he took two big hits to his head.

After colliding helmets with players on the opposing team, Haynes was called to the sidelines. Dr. Joseph Congeni, the team’s doctor, and another doctor observed Haynes’ significant concussion symptoms, and Haynes was rushed to the hospital.