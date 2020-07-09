Brandy Beresh: Nurse, gardener & pet lover

When things get emotional in Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Surgical and Medical Intensive Care Units, staff will say, We need a little Brandy today. “I’ve had co-workers tell me I’m the most compassionate nurse they’ve ever met. They were thankful I was there for them,” says nurse Brandy Beresh. Empathy is second nature to the 46-year-old who founded Knotty Nurses, a group that gifts prayer blankets and ceramic necklaces to dying patients and their families. Recently, she’s been picking up extra hours to help patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus — and has even been by their bedsides in their last moments. The Akron resident is finding her new normal by spending hours in her garden, getting creative in her craft room and cuddling her dog and cats. Beresh shares what her life amid a pandemic has been like.

What is your typical day at work like?

BB: At the beginning, we had more anxiety. Now that we’re learning more about this very strange virus, they’ve adapted to be quicker about putting on personal protective equipment and being more diligent about the order to do it in. My department especially has a mantra of faith over fear. We have it on a board. The camaraderie we have is amazing.

What has been the most difficult moment?

BB: The end-of-life FaceTiming. I realized she [a patient] was going to pass. I called the family so they could see her. They were able to say goodbye, and I stayed on the phone while their loved one passed. It felt like the family was there because her face was right there, and I was holding her hand and stroking her hair. That has stuck with me. I’m glad I was able to do that for them. It’s really hard to know what to say in those situations — you have to follow your heart.

Why is showing compassion so essential to you?

BB: It feels like a war zone in the ICU. This isn’t a job — this is part of us. Caring and being compassionate is really important. We call to update families every day. When they pull out the breathing tube, we’re always clapping. We usually line the area and celebrate that they beat COVID-19 and get to go home. We hold onto those cases ‘cause it gets us through the bad ones.

How are you coping at home?

BB: I’m pretty creative. I’ve been doing a project I’ve been wanting to do for 20 years. It’s kind of silly, but I like it. I always collect sand from all the beaches I’ve been to. I’ve been meaning to put the sand in little vials, decorate them and put them on a shelf. The leftover sand I put in a little tub for my feet when I want to feel like I’m at the beach. I’m keeping myself busy landscaping. I love to dig in the dirt, get dirty with the mulch and make it look really pretty. In fact, I’ve won the Beautification Watch Award three years in a row [from Keep Akron Beautiful]. I love being outside in the sunshine and making designs of plants.

How have your pets helped you through this?

BB: I actually started at Ohio State University as pre-vet for two years, so I’ve always loved animals. My dog and cats are so therapeutic and loving. The second I walk in the door — even though I had a thing that happened at work — I can let it go or cry it out with them.

Is there anything you want the public to know?

BB: To really listen to guidelines and stay home. It’s going to be important to not end up with another surge. A lot of people who haven’t had a personal experience still feel like it’s not real. It’s very real. I hope people respect the virus for what it is — it can really get you.

How has this experience changed you?

BB: I’ve been a nurse for 20-something years, and I’ve only used an N95 mask maybe once or twice — now it’s every day, all day. I’m very appreciative of the people who have been helping, like making masks. I think this has changed all of us — not just me.