Breathe Right

The news makes us aware of air pollution in our world, but we often don’t think about the air quality inside our homes. Indoor air quality can be a hidden cause of health problems, so Nate Adams, the founder of Energy Smart Home Performance and Nate the House Whisperer, encourages homeowners to monitor air quality and make improvements as needed.

“We have direct control over our environment [in our house],” says Adams, whose company performs what he calls “comfort consults” and solves underlying problems in home performance. “We can actually fix that.”

Having good indoor air quality is dependent on three things — fresh air, a good filtration system and humidity control. A lack of those in a Shaker Heights home in 2015 created a mold problem for the couple who lived there. One of the residents has a debilitating allergy to mycotoxin, which is produced by mold. He had to consider going on permanent disability due to his allergic reactions. Adams worked with the couple to install a ventilating dehumidifier, which controls humidity and provides fresh air, and a small two-stage heat pump, which helps with filtration. The residents reported having clearer sinuses, feeling less tired and no longer experiencing extreme allergic reactions.

Indoor air quality can make a big difference. Adams offers expert advice on some changes you can make to ensure your home is healthy and comfortable.

Stay Alert

Adams recommends getting an air quality monitor, such as an Air Things Wave or Awair, so that you can be notified of issues. They must be turned on and connected at all times. “It’s like a car alarm that goes off,” Adams says. If your monitor sends an alarm, he recommends contacting a home performance specialist to help identify and address the problem.

Quality Control

Often, a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is part of the solution. That’s because ensuring your HVAC system brings in fresh air is important to your health, Adams explains. “If someone is sick, you don’t wanna breathe in too much of what they exhale,” he says. “It’s all about reducing a dosage, so if you’re bringing in outdoor air, you’re diluting the air that they’re exhaling.” Because of this, having a quality filter in you HVAC system is essential. He advises getting a 4-inch MERV 13 filter. Be sure to check that it works well with your HVAC system before making the switch.

Adams recommends a variable speed HVAC, which is similar to the system in cars — you have more control over the temperature, how much air is blown and whether fresh air is entering. If you’re searching for an option that’s especially energy efficient, consider a heat pump HVAC system.

Good Cook

Adams cautions against using natural gas appliances in your home. One replacement he recommends is an induction stove. He explains that these are easy to clean, heat up quicker than gas stoves and emit less pollutants. “Cooking is horrific for air quality,” he says. “Induction stoves are wonderful. They don’t screw up air quality nearly as much.”

Warning Light

He also raises alarm about ultraviolet lights, which employ the highest portion of the UV radiation spectrum. These lights are sometimes used to kill germs, but the Food and Drug Administration warns they can emit ozone, which can cause irritation to breathing passages. Adams says UV lights can work if carefully engineered, but he doesn’t recommend them in residential settings. “A friend of mine was given a UV light to try out in his house. His wife has asthma, and it put her in the hospital,” he says. “One of the big things we go by is ‘Do no harm,’ and UV lights for houses don’t pass that test.”

Pesky Pollutants

Poor indoor air quality can cause an increase in illness, allergies, asthma and more. Energy Smart Home Performance can check for pollutants in your home to prevent health issues for you and your family. Here are some it can detect.

Carbon Dioxide

High levels of carbon dioxide in your home can impair your decision-making performance, according to a 2012 Berkeley lab study.

Carbon Monoxide

This can be a byproduct of any fuel-burning appliance in your house that burns incorrectly. Low-level exposure can cause symptoms such as nausea, rapid breathing, weakness and confusion, while high-level exposure can cause irreversible neurological effects, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Volatile Organic Compounds

These are chemicals that evaporate and enter the air at low temperatures. They are linked to some household cleaners and paints. These can cause nose and throat irritation, headaches, dizziness and more, according to the CDC.

Particulate Matter

This is something small enough to enter your lungs or bloodstream. Examples include smoke, ash from fireplaces and diesel soot. Both short- and long-term exposure can lead to worsened asthma, lowered lung function and premature death, the World Health Organization reports.