Defining your style at any age

Barb enjoys working around her house and gardening — and comfy clothes.

But the White Tree Boutique customer recently retired and didn’t know what her style was beyond work and hanging out at home. She turned to the Akron boutique for a styling session and tips on how to put together fun outfits.

A stylist helped Barb put together a new, more youthful wardrobe that included a few pairs of distressed jeans, leggings and a really cute jean jacket. Finding a new look that flattered her body and fit her new life stage made a big impact on Barb.

“She lit up — just beaming,” says owner Lindsay Shuman. “She looked like a whole different woman. And it’s because she’s learned how to dress herself.”

It helps that the clothing at White Tree is inclusive of all body types, from women who are skinnier to women who possess a little more curve, with sizes from small to 3X and pants sizes from 1 to 24. Shuman, who is also a pastor at Relentless Church in Akron, has built a space where women can feel empowered, encouraged, comforted and safe, with clothing for all women.

“Today you need to feel beautiful. Today you need to feel powerful. Today you need to feel like you can own a room when you walk into it,” she says. “A lot of women don’t know how to do that.”

From a new job and vacation plans to feeling stuck in a rut and having a baby, White Tree’s styling sessions give customers the one-on-one time they may need to find the right wardrobe for their situation.

Since White Tree launched the service, there have been nearly daily styling sessions. A favorite among customers is creating a capsule wardrobe, which means having a core wardrobe that works together, interacts well and includes everything from undergarments like shapewear to tops and pants.

“You have a couple of different pairs of jeans that are all flattering your body but maybe work for different environments,” Shuman says. “We teach people how to build those wardrobes that you can get 10 or 15 outfits out of with only a few items.”

Sarah, an Akron resident, was switching from the medical field to a job in law — a big change from scrubs. In her styling session, the stylist found a pair of black pants that fit her perfectly. While trying on the black pants, she pulled her tank top down over the pants, something that she was used to doing. Instead, the stylist suggested she tuck it in, and then the pants were paired with a mint blazer, instantly changing her look.

“In that moment, she didn’t know she could tuck her tank top into her pants and give her that nice, clean, professional silhouette,” Shuman says.

After learning a simple tip like that, Sarah left feeling confident and looking fierce and ready for her new job.

Those who’d rather just shop can find clothes that fit their bodies at White Tree, in addition to beauty products, shoes and accessories such as neon fringe feather earrings. Shuman recommends getting a go-to pair of jeans. With jeans being the No.1 seller, such as the Caitlin skinny jeans, they go fast. The jeans are named after customers, employees’ families and other people involved with White Tree, as are the wide variety of tops with different cuts, colors and styles from athleisure to business casual. Each week the top selection can look different because of the small stock that is carried in-store.

“When you shop with us, you truly are getting something that’s unique,” says Shuman. “We turn over our product.”

Shuman and staffers are available to give shoppers tips like finding tops that complement jeans. With high-rise jeans, a cropped top is a good pick. For looser fitting jeans — a trend that began this year — a more form-fitting top balances out the outfit.

“You never want to do flow on flow. It doesn’t complement your shape,” she says.

She mentions that stepping out of your comfort zone in fashion is important, and even though it may feel risky, changes can look amazing on your body.

“We actually challenge women all the time to get outside of their box,” Shuman says.

While shopping can be nerve-wracking for some, White Tree employees make the process as comfortable as possible by celebrating all sizes and connecting with their customers.

“People come here for the hugs, for the encouragement,” Shuman says, “for somebody jumping up and down and clapping their hands and telling you, You are beautiful.”

The boutique is moving from 2758 S. Arlington Road, Akron, to a new building in Killian Commons this summer. shopwhitetree.com