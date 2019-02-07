Ever After

Five couples tie the knot in The 330. From rustic to sportsy to classic, these weddings offer a heartfelt beginning to the rest of their lives. They share when they fell in love, how he proposed and what makes their bond last.

× 1 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 2 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 3 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 4 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 5 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 6 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 7 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 8 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 9 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 10 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 11 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 12 of 12 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com Prev Next

Brittney + Ben Weinerman

Brittney Weinerman still has the movie ticket from her first date with her husband, Ben. The two knew of each other since they were young, attending elementary and high school together. But being a year apart, they never actually met. It wasn’t until college that the two finally crossed paths.

Ben was in his freshman year at Baldwin Wallace University. Brittney was in her sophomore year at Kent State University. They met officially at an ugly sweater party. They exchanged phone numbers, and a week later — cue the foreshadowing — the pair went to see “The Vow” for their first date (not Ben’s choice).

“We’ve lost a lot of things over the six years we’ve been together, so it’s kind of amazing that Brittney still has the movie ticket from that date in 2012,” says Ben, who lives with Brittney in Akron. The Weinermans wed March 17, 2018, at Wingfoot Lake State Park in Mogadore.

From the Bride:

Off Her Feet: When we were planning our wedding, we knew we didn’t want religion to be a big factor, but we wanted to honor Ben’s family and the [Jewish] culture. We decided to do the hora at our reception. Everyone’s on their feet; it’s high energy. Some of the groomsmen got a little too excited and bucked me out of the chair. The photographer captured it. It was just so much fun.

Window Shopper: I went to the Dress [Bridal Boutique] in Medina, and as I was walking up for my appointment, I saw this beautiful dress in the window and thought, Oh, that’s it. It was the first dress I tried on. I’m the most indecisive person. I tried on several more, then ended up going back to that first one. It’s still hanging in my closet.

Stroke of Luck: Neither one of us are Irish, but being that we got married on St. Patrick’s Day, we wanted to have something traditional. We had our own cake to cut but had little cupcakes topped with Lucky Charms, egg rolls stuffed with corned beef and Irish mules.

The One: I’d always known that I loved him so much differently than anything else in my past. I knew for sure when we were on vacation. Ben and my dad were on the porch listening to Kenny Chesney, talking about how much they loved each other and me. I remember vividly feeling this was the person I wanted to spend my life with.

From the Groom

A Dream: I hadn’t had the ring very long. One night I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I went and got the ring, and slid it on her finger. Brittney’s the deepest sleeper and can sleep through anything. For whatever reason, I lay back down, and not even an hour later, she wakes up and says, ‘What’s on my finger?’ I gave her my whole spiel and asked her to marry me, and she said “yes.”

× 1 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 2 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 3 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 4 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 5 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com Prev Next

Ashley+ Adam Eltorai

Ashley Szabo didn’t grow up dreaming of her wedding day. Instead, she dreamt of her career and focused on becoming a doctor — and she did just that.

But a cup of coffee she had in 2015 at L’Aroma Cafe in West Newton, Massachusetts, changed her life. She never anticipated that meeting Adam Eltorai via the Coffee Meets Bagel dating app would be the start of an enduring romance.

“When you find your soulmate, whom you’re supposed to marry, the excitement doesn’t come from uncertainty, but rather from certainty,” says the Parma native who now lives in Connecticut with Adam. “You’re not wondering or guessing or surprised when they offer a gesture that is loving. I just felt satisfied that this is the way things were supposed to unfold.”

Just 10 months after that first cup, Adam proposed in Tuscany, Italy, moments before boarding a hot air balloon, and finally, less than a year after their sky-high engagement, the pair of coffee lovers hosted their wedding reception at Blue Heron Event Center in Medina on Oct. 7, 2017.

From the Bride

Location, Location: We had it at Blue Heron, and I didn’t think of [Medina] as the destination wedding location. All my family is here, but we had people coming from such diverse locations, it felt like a destination wedding. The cocktail hour was outside, the reception was inside. It was just secluded enough to be intimate, and we found it absolutely breathtaking.

Keeping it Fun(fetti): I like a lot of very feminine touches, so I wanted something that reflected that side of me. My aunt has worked at Rito’s[Italian Bakery & Deli] formy entire life, and I wanted something she created to give it a special family touch. Funfetti is my favorite [cake] flavor, and I thought it would be something different that folks wouldn’t expect when they bit into it.

All the Moves: Adam is absolutely a great dancer. His style, which is true for a lot of components of our relationship, is that he’s very much a gentleman. He’s not afraid to take the lead, but then he has no problem letting me shine too. Our reception was so much fun.

From the Groom

Easy Peasy: It was very easy to decide on a best man. I knew I would have more groomsmen, of course, but I wanted my two brothers to both be my best men. We were very fortunate to have both our families there — for the whole process.

Forever and Always: My favorite memory was when Ashley said “yes.” I teared up when she walked down the aisle, but the moment it was official, and she was standing right there with me as my wife, that was it. I knew this was the person I wanted forever. Everything felt incredibly right.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 2 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 3 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 4 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com × 5 of 5 Expand Photography by Kalyn and Adam Mann, Mann & Wife Photography, mannandwifephotography.com Prev Next

Sarah+ David Hamilton

Only a week into dating, a care package showed Sarah Thaxton who David Hamilton really was. The two were set to study for a business ethics class at Baldwin Wallace University in 2011, but the session didn’t last long. Sarah felt sick. David gave her a care package with Kleenex, cough drops and vitamin C. Sarah was genuinely moved by the gesture.

“This is a guy that I wanted to have in my life,” she recalls thinking. “He doesn’t really know me that well, and he was already bending over backward to take care of me.”

Through college, grad school and jobs, David became Sarah’s rock. In 2016, David got down on one knee and proposed to Sarah in downtown Olmsted Falls, a special spot he grew up frequenting with his family.

“She started crying, which made me cry, and she said, ‘yes,’ ” recalls David, who now lives in Middleburg Heights with Sarah. “We kissed, and my brother came out of the bushes taking pictures, and he was crying a little bit.”

The pair wed at Brookside Farm in Louisville on Sept. 29, 2017.

From the Bride

Casual Fit: We wanted something a little bit more rustic. We wanted a more private setting as well as something that was very laid-back like our personalities. As soon as we walked into that chapel, we both instantly felt that connection.

It’s a Fiesta: We’re very big foodie people. We had a couple fun unique stations that spoke to us. We had a pierogi bar and a taco bar. We had a late-night snack of guacamole, salsa and cheese because we love Mexican. People are usually hungry after a couple of hours. At least we are. So mainly it was for ourselves, but we tried to save it for the guests.