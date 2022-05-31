Find the right makeup and skin care routine

× 1 of 2 Expand photos provided by Sauhmor Beauty × 2 of 2 Expand photos provided by Sauhmor Beauty Prev Next

Figuring out how to care for your skin and do your makeup can be intimidating. The team behind Sauhmor Beauty, a cruelty-free cosmetic line based in the Akron area, understands this struggle, so it offers online classes on skin care, one on eyebrows July 23 and more. The beauty brand focuses on people of all different races and ages.

“The point is to just offer things for women, like moms that are on the go, something simple, something that’s not hard to do,” says Sauhmor co-owner Sarah Ferguson. “You can enhance how you look without making it look like you’re wearing a lot of makeup.”

Ferguson offers easy tips to embrace your natural beauty.

Go-to Routine: Cleanse, tone and moisturize your face every day. Try Sauhmor’s Yummy butter cream as a moisturizer, stretch mark fader, eczema treatment and cellulite reducer. It is infused with natural oils and shea butter.

“An important piece is your self-care. That is taking care of your skin,” says Ferguson.

Clean Base: Present clear skin with Sauhmor’s concealer corrector, a palette that has 15 shades for different needs. For example, adding a small amount underneath your eyelids or on blemishes can heighten your overall skin tone and brighten it.

“Another tip is not popping the pimple, as hard as it can be not to,” says Ferguson. “You definitely will have a little bit of scarring from that.”

Finishing Touches: To top off a natural look, try Sahmour’s Shine Bright clear gloss “if you want a little bit of shine but no color,” Ferguson says.

For those looking for vibrant color, use Sauhmor’s Mandarin red matte lip stain or Pretty Rose HD gloss, and you have a bold, beautiful look.

sauhmorbeauty.com