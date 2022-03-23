Forever More: Dream Weddings Come to Life

Shelby + Quinn Miller

photographers: Genevieve & James Nisly

Genevieve Nisly Photography

genevievenisly.com

Throughout his eight years dating Shelby Barnes, Quinn Miller kept picturing their future together.

× 1 of 8 Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography × 2 of 8 Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography × 3 of 8 Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography × 4 of 8 Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography × 5 of 8 Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography × 6 of 8 Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography × 7 of 8 Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography × 8 of 8 Expand Genevieve Nisly Photography Prev Next

“Every plan I’ve ever considered making since I met Shelby has included her,” Quinn says. “When I looked down the road, she was still in every vision I had about what I wanted in my life.”

The two, who met through mutual friends while attending Kent State University, got engaged during a trip to Cape Cod in 2019. Following his proposal at Dowses Beach, Quinn arranged for friends and family to be waiting nearby so they could toast together.

“It was everything I dreamt that it would be for us,” he says. “I finally was able to pop Champagne. We celebrated for hours and hours.”

The now Atlanta residents tied the knot June 19 on the west terrace of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron. They marked the fete with a reception at Portage Country Club in Akron, surrounded by their friends, families and even their college mascot.

From the Bride

Cake Boss: We wanted to make it a part of our decorations, so we had seven cakes. We had one main cake that was ours that we cut. … Each cake had its own unique design and was tiered on different pedestals.

Mix Master: We had specialty drinks. Mine was called the Golden Flash for Kent. It was a nice bourbon lemonade, a refreshing summer beverage. Quinn went with the Miller High Life because it’s a namesake, but also it’s one of our favorite beers.

Happy Place: We don’t want to do something that’s traditional if it doesn’t have significance to our lives. At Kent … they had a class on Adam Sandler films. Quinn and I took that class together, and we are huge Adam Sandler fans. … We had a friend play the song “Grow Old with You” from “The Wedding Singer.” … We ended up going to Hawaii on our honeymoon, and we ran into Adam Sandler. I never in a million years would have thought that would have happened.

From the Groom

Something Flashy: My brother is friends with a gal who works in the athletics department [at Kent State], and she was the one in the Golden Flash costume. She danced around for a bit, and it was a complete surprise!

Magic Aisle: It’s hard not to get butterflies in that moment. The music stops for a second and then begins the processional of her, flinging open the beautiful back door of the manor house and she comes out with her dad. I immediately lost it. I mean I’m not afraid to say it: I was a blubbery mess. She looked beautiful. The day was perfect. It was like an instant time-hop to think back to the night that I met her and all the amazing things we’ve done together, and then to realize that in 30 seconds’ time, all of that culminates in me being able to call her “my wife” — it was super surreal.

-HS

———————————-

Tylar + Andrew Calhoun

photographer: Courtney Burns

Fleeting Fox Photography

fleetingfoxphotography.com

Tylar Sutton was getting ready for what she thought was a typical date when her musician boyfriend of four years, Andrew Calhoun, came over to her Akron home and started playing guitar downstairs. He shouted up that he wanted her to hear a new song.

× 1 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 2 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 3 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 4 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 5 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 6 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 7 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 8 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 9 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 10 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 11 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 12 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography × 13 of 13 Expand Fleeting Fox Photography Prev Next

She came down, and he was singing “First Day of My Life” by Bright Eyes, the couple’s favorite song since they had met at Restoration Church in North Canton, where he was a worship leader and she was a graphic designer. He popped the question, and she said yes! What made it even more exciting was they had an audience — 25 family members were secretly on a Zoom call on a nearby laptop and got to celebrate with them. A few minutes later, her parents showed up on the front porch with a bottle of Champagne.

The ring was another lovely surprise, as the diamond was her mother’s and Andrew had gotten it from her dad a few months before.

“He got it set. It’s really special because it was my mom’s, and now it’s mine,” says Tylar, who is also the graphic designer for Akron Life.

The now Leesburg, Virginia, residents were married May 22, with their ceremony and intimate ’70s-inspired reception at Old 97 Cafe in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood.

From the Bride

Joyous Tears: Marrying Andrew was something I was very excited about, and I looked forward to and prayed about for a really long time. … I remember smiling so big that my cheeks hurt. During the ceremony, I was like jumping up and down because I was so excited. [Andrew] cried. I was just happy. I’ve never been more thrilled.

Mood Set: The space is already so pretty and whimsical, which is kind of what we were going for, and really relaxed. His brother handmade our backdrop, a wooden arch with little wings. We put florals around it, which was beautiful.

Tune In: Our guest book was a record, which was really cool. Andrew picked out an old record he really liked. It was Paul Simon. We had everyone sign it with a gold marker. We had our vintage record player sitting out beside it.

From the Groom

No Jitters: I was ready for it. I felt really calm. We’ve waited, and we knew what we wanted. There was no question.

Smoke Signal: We had a cigar bar after the ceremony. We knew we were probably going to move to Virginia. So it was a lot of fun to be able to be like, Hey, let’s hang out with our people while we’re here. We got a chance to connect with everyone.

Emotions Taking Over: The first look was the most memorable for me. It was like a Polaroid moment. Like, This is going to be a moment that you’re going to remember forever. I don’t cry often. But I think it just hit me all at once what the day was. Both of us said, Oh, wow, this is about us and what we’re building together, our love, where we’re going to be in 20 years. -MA

———————————-

Alyssa + Jonathan Hadinger

photographer: Alan Chavez

Alan Chavez Photography

alanchavezphotography.mypixieset.com

Alyssa Drury and Jonathan Hadinger had only been dating for six months when she took a leap — she moved from Minnesota to Jonathan’s Hartville home. They had been dating long-distance after meeting online during the beginning of the pandemic. After about two months of FaceTime dates, Jonathan traveled to Alyssa for a 24-hour visit.

“I felt like I had known him forever,” says Alyssa, who had lived in Northeast Ohio before moving to Minnesota. “Everything felt natural and like it was meant to be.”

A year later, Jonathan proposed during a visit to Gervasi Vineyard, and Alyssa happily said yes. The now Uniontown residents wed Sept. 24 in a bespoke ceremony at Faith Family Church in Canton, which they attend, and a reception at the barn at Windham Acres, that Jonathan’s family owns.

× 1 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 2 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 3 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 4 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 5 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 6 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 7 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 8 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 9 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 10 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 11 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 12 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography × 13 of 13 Expand Alan Chavez Photography Prev Next

From the Bride

Elegant Display: I love a lot of details, so my dress was a lot of beading and lacework on it and the train. I love hints of vintage and classic, traditional kind of looks. I definitely had that in my dress but a modern twist on it with it being off the shoulder.

Family Ceremony: We had a moment where our parents could come up and pray over us, which was really cool and emotional.