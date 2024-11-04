Full Spectrum

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

With crystal accents and plush seating, the stunning villa-style Spa at Gervasi Vineyard caters to anyone looking to escape the everyday and step into indulgence.

Spa guests cozy up in a robe and slippers, are treated to a warmed neck wrap and enjoy light snacks, like fruit and cheese, and beverages such as Gervasi wines.

“The first thing that they notice is our aromatherapy scent that is circulating throughout the entire spa,” Brooke Zarconi, the spa’s operations manager, says of the light signature scent, which has hints of lavender and vanilla.

Make it a spa day with two packages available in Gervasi’s spa suites, Tranquil Journey and Tranquil Retreat. Both include a chromotherapy air bath and rain shower — amenities that aim to relax and restore. Before services of your choice, soak in an air jet-equipped tub for 30 minutes as a rotating spectrum of vivid lights surrounds you. You’re undergoing chromotherapy: a practice that links exposure to various colors to certain effects on mood, skin and other aspects of the body and mind.

“Red increases energy. It helps with improving your circulation,” says Zarconi. “Blue light, it helps with purification, detoxification. … Yellow really focuses on stimulating the brain, and it helps with depression.”

Next, choose from an extensive menu of services — such as the royal milk and honey ritual. During this experience, the skin is exfoliated using organic cane sugar and seed oils, coated in a moisturizing honey mask and massaged with warm stones. Enhance skin care services, such as facials, with add-ons like a 24K gold hydro jelly mask — which calms inflammation, reduces wrinkles and more using 24K gold and truffle mushrooms.

Following your treatments, melt into a rainlike overhead chromotherapy shower as you’re bathed in color again.

“Green — it inspires balance and harmony. It does help with your immune system as well. It helps with headaches,” says Zarconi. “Violet is more of that spirituality color. The mix between red and blue, it helps with that detoxification, purification, as well as circulation. So, it helps with anxiety a lot.”

Devoting a day to the time in the spa suite allows you to unplug from the hustle and connect with yourself.

“You have to take care of yourself before you can show up for anyone else,” says Gervasi marketing director Andrea Hartman. “Wellness is so important — to take that time to really listen to your body.”

Gift cards available, 1700 55th St. NE, Building N, Canton, 330-433-2959, gervasivineyard.com/spa