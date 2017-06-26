MEN'S GUIDE: GROOMING

Beard Balm vs. Beard Wax vs. Beard Oil

Men's grooming habits are constantly evolving. Each generation brings with it a new set of trends for beards, mustaches and hair cuts. In recent years well-manicured beards have come into fashion. Learn a few simple things about beard care with these tips.

Beard Oil: A moisturizer, beard oil is a leave-in conditioner that works to soften the skin underneath your beard, soften the hair and reduce itching. Beard Wax: With a similar purpose to hairspray, wax keeps your beard styled and protects it from the elements (rain, wind, snow) and is very useful for intense sculpting. Beard Balm: This product is meant to style, shape and be left in your beard as a conditioner. Balm provides the moisturizing of oil and the hold of wax—though the hold isn’t as strong as wax.

Dopp Kit Must-Haves

Being on the move doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your grooming habits. A Dopp Kit is typically a leather or canvas bag that holds all of your toiletries. According to The Art of Manliness, the Dopp Kit’s origin story goes back to the early 1900s. Charles Doppelt made items from leather and used that talent to create small pouches—known as Dopps. During WWII, he was contracted to produce these kits for American troops.

Items to pack in your own kit: Shaving supplies (cover your razor or you might cut your hand when reaching in for it) • Styptic pencil • Toothbrush and toothpaste • Bar of travel soap • Travel-sized shampoo • Nail clippers • Band Aids (Especially useful if you cut your hand open reaching for that razor) • Hair brush or comb • Aspirin or Tylenol Read more about the history of Dopp Kits and tips on filling it up by visiting www.artofmanliness.com.

5 local barbershops