Mind Over Matter

Equipped with a tablet and brain-sensing headband, those utilizing the Myndlift neurofeedback system at Cuyahoga Falls’ Alternative Therapeutics may look like they belong in a sci-fi movie. Instead, they’re gaining a better understanding of their minds.

“Neurofeedback tries to address some of the root causes of the problems, which is usually, or often, dysregulated brain function. It’s non-invasive, it’s research-supported, and it is teaching your brain to function in a more balanced and healthy way,” says Grace Williamson, a clinical therapist at Alternative Therapeutics, which also offers counseling, psychedelic-assisted therapy and more.

In a Myndlift session, a brain wave-sensing headpiece and an electrode are placed on the client’s head. They determine which of the four primary types of waves the brain is predominantly producing — from beta waves, indicating an alert presence, to theta waves, which signify deep relaxation.

“It’s all about the balance,” says Williamson. “They all have a different role, and so if anything is out of whack, anything is imbalanced, that is where we can get those symptoms such as attention-deficit, depressive symptoms, anxiety, low energy, poor sleep.”

All brain waves are produced by electrical activity within the brain. While the brain is always producing a multitude of wave types, the practitioner can program a desired balance of brain waves through Myndlift. When this balance is attained, the program rewards the brain through positive reinforcement on a tablet — via visuals and sounds. This trains the brain to achieve a healthier balance.

“Your brain is learning how to regulate itself — its own brain wave patterns — which can help improve symptoms of mood, anxiety, ADHD, sleep, memory,” Williamson says. “That benefit is achieved by shifting the way your brain produces and uses its electrical energy.”

Clients can also try the FDA-approved Low Energy Neurofeedback System. To use it, clients wear sensors that utilize electroencephalography to measure the brain’s electrical activity. The sensors deliver a weak electromagnetic signal to the brain, encouraging it to adjust its activity and create new neural pathways. This assists clients in leaving old thought patterns behind. Over 85 percent of LENS patients see a reduction or elimination of their symptoms, according to Alternative Therapeutics.

Consistent use of neurofeedback can lead to surprising results.

“I just had a client recently who had lost peripheral vision for years,” Williamson says. “Ten to 15 sessions, probably, is what they did. Their peripheral vision came back completely. It was incredible.”

