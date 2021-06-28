× Expand photo provided by Janice Juszczec

Janice and Mark Juszczec had a four-bedroom house in Fairlawn and raised a son. After they became empty-nesters, they wanted to try city life.

They packed or donated over two decades of possessions and downsized to living in a Cuyahoga Falls apartment for two years. They loved it so much that they bought a condo in 2020 in the Watermark building that has restaurants Butcher & Sprout and Craft Social on the street level. The modern 1,500-square-foot unit has a small balcony, and they share it with their two cats.

“We wanted a different kind of lifestyle,” Janice says. “We love having restaurants and shops available to us that we can walk to.”

The two chat about gaining free time, city life and river views.

Why did you choose Cuyahoga Falls?

Janice Juszczec: There’s lots of community activities. We’re both into fitness. … Really, the walkability and the beauty — being able to walk along the Cuyahoga River or sit outside at a restaurant right by the river. I can walk to several hikes in the area.

What trails do you like?

JJ: The Glens trail and the Gorge. There’s enough of a challenge to them, but you still have the beauty of the river along the way.

What makes it a good city for an active lifestyle?

Mark Juszczec: First there is the Metro Parks, which run through the city. … There’s the Natatorium within a half-mile. I don’t ride a bike, but there are bike trails. There are bike lanes. Cuyahoga Falls was set up to have these opportunities. It’s kind of unique that there are so many in one small space. … [And] World Kickboxing Academy on State Road. … I’ve been doing it for my entire life. It’s a huge stress relief. It’s an excuse to live a healthy lifestyle. The mental and physical benefits are off the charts.

What’s your typical weekend like?

JJ: On Saturday morning, we like to go to Asterisk Coffee Bar and get coffee, or we might go to Flury’s Cafe and get breakfast. Then on Saturday afternoon … most of the time, we are at our gym. My sister lives within walking distance. We’ll shop at Celia’s [Boutique] and Jean & Lou. Saturday evening, we might have dinner at one of the restaurants. For example, Missing Mountain [Brewing Co.] or Burntwood Tavern have seating outdoors that overlooks the river. Sometimes you see kayakers going by.

What’s your favorite part about living in the Falls?

MJ: We lived in the Falls [in a house] in the early ‘90s. The local business scene was not what it is now. There is a huge number of restaurants that have opened up.

How has downsizing changed your life?

MJ: You gain more time in the day. … There’s no yard to mow and no driveway to clear. That is fantastic. We especially choose places that have a little less storage space with the intent of not accumulating too much stuff. By the time we had got out of the house, we had accumulated all of the things you accumulate when you live in a house for 25 years. As we were going through it … we started discovering things we forgot. It was like, This isn’t sentimental stuff. This is just junk. … I have no regrets.

Janice Picks 5 in the Falls