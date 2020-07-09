Natural Healing

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Hemp was banned in the U.S. 83 years ago, but in 2019 that changed — and cannabidiol, CBD for short, became a top-trending supplement. CBD is a chemical compound derived from a hemp cannabis plant that’s low in THC. It doesn’t give you a high, but research has shown that it helps ease pain and stress. “Now that the floodgates have opened, people are finding so many benefits,” says Abraham Nabors, a second-generation co-owner and director of education and standards at Mustard Seed Market & Cafe. In May 2019, Mustard Seed debuted Hemp Luxe, a third party-tested CBD line made from USDA-certified organic non-GMO hemp grown in Colorado. The products range from balms and soft gels to oils and gummies. Nabors shares his knowledge on the new wellness craze.

Q: What is the difference between marijuana and CBD?

A: Hemp and marijuana are the same genus, Cannabis sativa L, but they are different varieties. Marijuana tends to be called “the hot cousin,” which means it has high THC. To be classified as hemp, it has to be below 0.3 percent THC per dry weight. Hemp-derived CBD will not produce a psychoactive effect. Most want the benefits of the plant, but they don’t want the psychoactive effects because people are busy — they want to be able to drive a car.

Q: What are the benefits of CBD?

A: Pain and inflammation support is the No. 1 reason why people are using CBD. If there’s one spot on the body that’s a pain point, you can rub it [balm or cream] on there. The No. 2 reason is for mood and anxiety. There’s also sleep and pet [support]. It goes on from there. We cannot give medical advice or guarantee outcomes. Each person has to figure out how they’re going to use the tool and explore what results they get.

Q: What makes Hemp Luxe different?

A: We made a high-quality product that was more potent for less money than top-selling brands. We only use USDA-certified organic hemp — which creates a healthier plant because you avoid toxins. We are using certified organic flavors, so it’s a real mandarin orange organic flavor — it’s not an artificial flavor.

Q: How has CBD helped you?

A: Having to run a business is intense. Personally, CBD helps take the reactive edge off in stressful situations. I also rock climb and kind of beat up my body, so I use it for workout recovery. I do what I call a one-two punch. I ingest [oil] and use the topical on spot needs as an extra layer. I love that combo. Our most potent balm [1,400-milligram Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract Balm, $89.99] works for me in about 30 to 60 seconds. It’s magic.