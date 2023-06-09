Pour Your Own Candles at Sense by the Falls

× 1 of 4 Expand unknown × 2 of 4 Expand unknown × 3 of 4 Expand unknown × 4 of 4 Expand unknown Prev Next

The air is fragrant inside Sense by the Falls. It’s fitting for the pour-your-own candle bar that opened in January in Cuyahoga Falls.

“It’s supposed to ignite your senses when you come in,” says owner and Cuyahoga Falls resident Miranda Imperi, whose lime green mohawk and gold leaf earrings match the shop’s decor.

Customers sniff scents from a wall of 100 fragrances and pick about two to three to craft their candles. They can smell classics like lotus and cucumber or unconventional scents like baked bread and Dr. Pepper. A combo Imperi has been loving is the sweet sultry volcano scent with a floral option. One customer surprised them by mixing mandarin orange, maple syrup and toasted marshmallow.

“It smelled like an orange creamsicle. It was so delicious,” they say.

After picking fragrances, customers select an artistic candle vessel from a fascinating lineup including a ceramic bubble holder and etched aluminum or pewter exclusive by renowned sculptor Don Drumm. They pour the wax into the vessel, measure their fragrance oils with a gold jigger, stir the candle for five minutes with a long gold spoon and time it with a gold hourglass. Staffers set the wick in the candle while customers make personalized labels and wait 90 minutes for the candle to set or come back later to pick it up. You don’t have to be a creative person to make candles, and people as young as 4 years old have done it.

“This brings an artistic activity and it makes it more accessible to people who are apprehensive,” they say.

Many customers like hanging out in the bold emerald green space with gold accents that’s a feast for the eyes. From the Sputnik chandelier and script “Ignite your Senses” selfie sign to the gold candle drip table and test tube planters, each detail was thoughtfully curated by Imperi.

“I wanted this to feel warmer and more inviting so I chose midcentury modern inspiration,” they say.

Engage your ears by enjoying live music Fridays and Saturdays, including shows by Katy Robinson July 14 or the Doug Kaufman Band June 30. Perk up your taste buds by sipping a Magna Wine Boutique wine, a Missing Mountain Brewing Co. or HiHo Brewing Co. beer or a cocktail like a moody gin fizz made with a mix of a mood-elevating adaptogen-infused Recess seltzer and Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin. Browse the spot’s market for all kinds of aromatic products, like premade candles, customizable hand sanitizers and car air fresheners, as well as live plants from Lele’s Leaf & Vine and locally made wares.

And if you want to explore Cuyahoga Falls while you wait for your candle, Imperi put together fun guides on their website for girls’ nights, family fun, date nights and more journeys that take you by Front Street stops like the Workz, Jenks Building and HiHo.

“It’s definitely a great date night activity or a bonding activity with friends or parents,” they say. “It’s a great introduction to downtown Cuyahoga Falls. It’s the perfect start to an amazing day here.”

1749 Front St., Unit C, sensebythefalls.com