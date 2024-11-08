Relax and Rejuvenate: Discover Healing Waters Spa at Summa Health Wellness Center in Hudson

× 1 of 4 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 2 of 4 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 3 of 4 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 4 of 4 Expand photo by Deana Petersen Prev Next

After checking in to enjoy hour-long services at Falling Waters Spa, guests can slip into a robe and flip-flops and indulge in amenities — including a steam room, dry sauna and waterfall spa — inside the Summa Health Wellness Center. A roomy, jacuzzi-like pool, the waterfall spa features a rock wall, plants, a peaceful stream of cascading water and lots of natural light.

“It has a much more soothing effect because of that waterfall that is coming down,” says manager and esthetician Kim Raimer. “It’s much nicer than a traditional jacuzzi or hot tub, but it does have the bubbles and the warmth.”

Next, enter Falling Waters’ lobby and head to its relaxation area, which features another calming waterfall and lowered lighting. It is the gateway to a group of treatment rooms — where postural balancing medical massage, reiki and more are performed. Try treatments that use all-natural, organic products, such as the stonecrop restorative body wrap.

“The stonecrop plant is very similar to aloe, so it’s very hydrating, very soothing, very healing,” Raimer says. “It also helps with hyperpigmentation or skin sun damage.”

After scrubbing the client’s body with an organic sugar scrub — which includes elements of stonecrop, a succulent plant — a stonecrop mask is applied and covered with a thin layer of plastic. Warm towels and a mylar blanket cocoon the body, allowing the treatment to sink in. Following a shower, stonecrop-infused lotion and body oil are massaged into the skin, completing a suite of restorative care.

Mellow out with services such as an aromatherapy massage with a holistic essential oil treatment or a hot stone foot massage, which includes a foot soak and reflex point stimulation using hot stones.

“Massage therapy, in general, it’s the oldest healing art,” Raimer says. “It’s non-invasive, there’s no drugs. It really does help the body restore itself naturally.”

The spa also offers skin care treatments, including facial cupping — in which small suction cups are used on the face to kick-start lymphatic drainage, collagen production and more. With pools, a gym and other features, the wellness center allows you to nurture your complete well-being.

“It helps look at everything as a total entity, instead of just trying to fix a specific issue or problem,” Raimer says. “We can maybe avoid those specific issues or problems by taking care of ourselves both mentally and physically.”

Gift cards available, inside Summa Health Wellness Center, 5625 Hudson Drive, Hudson, 330-655-8008, summahealth.org