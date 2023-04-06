Tailored Grooming Restores a Dog's Playful Nature

× 1 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 2 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 3 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 4 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 5 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler Prev Next

Angie Shriver smiles as she pets Martini, a 6-year-old goldendoodle, in between brushing her blond fur and trimming any out-of-place locks. The owner of Rub My Belly Doggie Spa in Tallmadge explains that Martini visits every two weeks.

“We like to keep her pampered and clean,” she says.

As Shriver brushes and trims, Martini calmly lifts her paws and gives Shriver sloppy kisses. Shriver rewards Martini’s excellent behavior with crunchy treats and belly rubs, and ties on a cute St. Patrick’s Day bandanna as she finishes the spa session that included Sensi-Skin shampooing, grooming and teeth cleaning.

“When she comes out of the spa, she does a trot like, Look at me, and circles around you,” says one of her owners and Tallmadge resident Bridget McLaughlin, adding that she’s just as enthusiastic while heading to the spa. “She usually does happy circles all the way in the car there.”

Martini wasn’t always elated to get groomed. She has allergies to food, shampoos and more. McLaughlin gave her allergy meds, but Martini would still chew, sneeze, have a runny nose and itch, and she wasn’t eating well or doing much. McLaughlin worked with Shriver to experiment with different shampoos and eventually found that Sensi-Skin reduces irritations. McLaughlin has seen a total transformation.

“I got my dog back,” she says. “She wasn’t focusing on chewing her fur off and itching all the time. She’s playful again.”

Shriver knows sensitivities, as her late bichon, Sachi, had sensitive skin and allergies, and it took a while to find that a special shampoo, moisturizing conditioner and scissor cut reduced her itching. Shriver remains extra cautious when grooming.

“We’re very careful, watching nicks and cuts. You got to be careful with the blades, not getting too close to overheating,” she says, adding that frequent, specialized grooming makes dogs feel much better.

Martini is now full of energy, loving trips to Camp Bow Wow, Wingfoot Lake State Park and Crimson Cup Coffee Shop for a puppuccino. Wherever she goes, she demands pets and jumps up for hugs.

“She wants to experience and do everything that she can,” McLaughlin says. “She’s all I ever wanted and then some.” KP