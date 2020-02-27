The Face of Beautiful Skin

Allied Dermatology is pleased to introduce three experienced providers to the Akron community.  Drs. Christina Cernik and Angela Funovits, and Certified Nurse Practitioner Stefanie Singh bring many years of dermatology knowledge to their patients.

Eight highly accomplished dermatology physicians and three certified nurse practitioners have come together to form Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery. Allied Dermatology’s goal is to provide the highest quality health care, as well as build a trusting relationship with patients. With many years of combined experience, our physicians  and nurse practitioners are skin experts who specialize in general, cosmetic and surgical dermatology, including Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery. 

Allied Dermatology offers the convenience of same-day appointments at their offices in Akron, Mentor and Mayfield Heights. Adult and pediatric patients can experience the highest quality care and expertise in dermatology, so the whole family is covered. 

Allied Dermatology and Skin Surgery

330-665-0555

alliedderm.com

