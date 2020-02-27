× Expand Tylar Sutton

The face of Diamonds

Taylor Made Jewelry is proud to celebrate 29 years of serving customers’ jewelry needs. Owner Jim Taylor is proud of his staff and the store’s reputation for friendly personalized service — including helping customers make decisions that fit their lifestyle and budget.

One way that Taylor Made Jewelry achieves its relaxed and low-pressure environment is through a non-commission sales staff. Shopping for a big purchase like an engagement ring can be an anxious time, and pressure from a salesperson doesn’t help. Taylor and his staff understand this and take the time to build a relationship with customers, educate them and show them all the options available so they can select the perfect ring or piece of jewelry. If the perfect ring or piece of jewelry isn’t available, Taylor Made Jewelry will tailor make a one-of-a-kind piece based on your specifications.

Whether you’re in the market for an engagement ring, a well-crafted watch or anything in between, let Jim Taylor and his staff use their 100 years of combined jewelry experience to help you find something you’ll love with prices starting at just $25.

Taylor Made Jewelry

330-733-8000

taylormadejewelry.com