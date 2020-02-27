The Face of Diamonds

The face of Diamonds

Taylor Made Jewelry is proud to celebrate 29 years of serving customers’ jewelry needs. Owner Jim Taylor is proud of his staff and the store’s reputation for friendly personalized service — including helping customers make decisions that fit their lifestyle and budget. 

One way that Taylor Made Jewelry achieves its relaxed and low-pressure environment is through a non-commission sales staff. Shopping for a big purchase like an engagement ring can be an anxious time, and pressure from a salesperson doesn’t help. Taylor and his staff understand this and take the time to build a relationship with customers, educate them and show them all the options available so they can select the perfect ring or piece of jewelry. If the perfect ring or piece of jewelry isn’t available, Taylor Made Jewelry will tailor make a one-of-a-kind piece based on your specifications. 

Whether you’re in the market for an engagement ring, a well-crafted watch or anything in between, let Jim Taylor and his staff use their 100 years of combined jewelry experience to help you find something you’ll love  with prices starting at just $25.

Taylor Made Jewelry

330-733-8000

taylormadejewelry.com

  • Duplin Winery

    These sweet wines are made from the North Carolina-native muscadine grape that has surprising heart-health benefits despite its appeal to the sweet tooth.

    Sep 5, 2019

  • Best Well-Rounded Meal

    The No. 1 RK Tonkatsu at Ramen Katsu in Green hits all the right notes for a truly satisfying and filling meal.

    Jul 30, 2019

  • Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee

    A quirky neighborhood coffee shop walks the talk of its inviting owners.

    Jul 25, 2019

  • RSSGo to Flavor Blog

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

  • Faces of The 330 Class of 2020

    The 2020 Faces of The 330 introduces you to some of the people who help build our community on expertise, service and compassion. Their names and faces reflect a wealth of talent and pride of place that make our region unique.

    Feb 27, 2020

  • The Art in Healing

    Nancy, the widow of Akron Life magazine founder Don Baker Jr., shares how her family, friends, time and art helped her move through her grief over Don’s sudden passing two Februarys ago.

    Feb 7, 2020 | 1 comment(s)

  • Bobby Selvaggio in the Moment

    The veteran saxophonist gets personal on his new live album.

    Oct 4, 2019

  • RSSGo to (330) Area Blog