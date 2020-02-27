× Expand Sara-Bella Photography

The face of Legal Service

The staff at KNR are excited to celebrate 15 successful years in business. From humble beginnings in 2005 when Gary Kisling, Rob Nestico and Robert Redick opened a small office in Fairlawn — to nearly 200 staff members, including 35+ attorneys, at 11 locations across Ohio today — it seems evident that KNR is here to stay.

KNR attorneys work tirelessly to serve now over 10,000 clients, helping to recover more than $500 million in settlements and verdicts. They set out to help anyone who needs effective legal care following car accidents and other personal injury matters.

Moreover, these powerhouse attorneys have hearts as large as their ambitions. They are continuing the KNR Cares program, a mission to give back to causes and individuals within communities around Ohio. For 2020 they call it, “KNR Cares About You,” and it’s planned to be the most impactful year yet.

The team at KNR is thrilled to see what their 15th anniversary holds and can’t wait to get back out into the community to spread more goodwill.

If you need legal counsel due to a recent car accident or personal injury, contact KNR:

Kisling, Nestico and Redick

1-800-HURT-NOW

knrlegal.com