The Face of Legal Service

The face of Legal Service

The staff at KNR are excited to celebrate 15 successful years in business. From humble beginnings in 2005 when Gary Kisling, Rob Nestico and Robert Redick opened a small office in Fairlawn — to nearly 200 staff members, including 35+ attorneys, at 11 locations across Ohio today — it seems evident that KNR is here to stay. 

KNR attorneys work tirelessly to serve now over 10,000 clients, helping to recover more than $500 million in settlements and verdicts. They set out to help anyone who needs effective legal care following car accidents and other personal injury matters. 

Moreover, these powerhouse attorneys have hearts as large as their ambitions. They are continuing the KNR Cares program, a mission to give back to causes and individuals within communities around Ohio. For 2020 they call it, “KNR Cares About You,” and it’s planned to be the most impactful year yet. 

The team at KNR is thrilled to see what their 15th anniversary holds and can’t wait to get back out into the community to spread more goodwill. 

If you need legal counsel due to a recent car accident or personal injury, contact KNR: 

Kisling, Nestico and Redick

1-800-HURT-NOW

knrlegal.com

  • Duplin Winery

    These sweet wines are made from the North Carolina-native muscadine grape that has surprising heart-health benefits despite its appeal to the sweet tooth.

    Sep 5, 2019

  • Best Well-Rounded Meal

    The No. 1 RK Tonkatsu at Ramen Katsu in Green hits all the right notes for a truly satisfying and filling meal.

    Jul 30, 2019

  • Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee

    A quirky neighborhood coffee shop walks the talk of its inviting owners.

    Jul 25, 2019

  • RSSGo to Flavor Blog

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

  • Faces of The 330 Class of 2020

    The 2020 Faces of The 330 introduces you to some of the people who help build our community on expertise, service and compassion. Their names and faces reflect a wealth of talent and pride of place that make our region unique.

    Feb 27, 2020

  • The Art in Healing

    Nancy, the widow of Akron Life magazine founder Don Baker Jr., shares how her family, friends, time and art helped her move through her grief over Don’s sudden passing two Februarys ago.

    Feb 7, 2020 | 1 comment(s)

  • Bobby Selvaggio in the Moment

    The veteran saxophonist gets personal on his new live album.

    Oct 4, 2019

  • RSSGo to (330) Area Blog