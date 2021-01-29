Best of the City 2020: Editors' Picks

× Expand Tylar Sutton

We could all use a Little celebration, so dig into a slice of The 330’s favorite things.

Kick off the festivities with to-go sangria, street tacos and fresh-cut flowers. These 350-plus winners invite you to make every day a party.

Best Party With Your Pup: Morty’s Munchies

Best Shopping Switch: Empty Bin Zero Waste

Best Virtual Catch: Canton Provisions Co.

Best Kids’ Jam Session: Mr. Jeff

Best Pick Me Up: Bloom Hill Farm

Best Artsy Brain Teaser: Strung By Shawna

Best Daily Home Run: Yurko Stitch

Best Long Afternoon: Leo’s Italian Social

Best Fresh Taco Tradition: Emi’s Taqueria

Best Adult Lemonade Stand: The Sangria Stand

Best Choose Your Own Sour: Eighty-Three Brewery