14 Fun Fall Destinations

Corn Mazes

Derthick’s Farm & Corn Maze

This longtime family-run fall farm offers a massive 17-acre corn maze with an intricate design honoring veterans depicting the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima. Visit the pumpkin patch, ride the zipline or come for a special weekend, including bringing your dog Oct. 30 and supporting the Portage Animal Protective League. Weekends Sept. 16-Oct. 30, 5182 state Route 82, Mantua, facebook.com/derthickscornmaze

Maize Valley

A fun fall destination, this winery and brewery offers activities for the whole family, like a pumpkin patch, a wagon ride and an 8-acre corn maze shaped into an Americana eagle design and filled with trivia questions. Sept. 17, 18, 24 and 25 and Thursday-Monday in October, 6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville, maizevalley.com

Mapleside Farms

Explore Mapleside Farms’ 7-acre Cleveland Browns-themed corn maze, touted as one of the “best in the Midwest.” Also enjoy a 311-foot-long potato sack slide, a hayride, a beer and wine tastings in the corn maze and a different festival each weekend, such as Spooky Days Oct. 28-30. Friday-Sunday Sept. 16-Oct. 30, 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick, mapleside.com

Ramseyer Farms

Show off your Ohio pride in the state-shaped corn maze or level up in the video game-themed mystery maze, which both offer 8 acres of winding trails. Then try out 50-plus activities including feeding the goats, zipping down several slides, riding pedal carts and playing in the mini log cabins. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 30, 4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster, ramseyerfarms.com

Szalay’s Farm & Market

Every year, the Szalay family shapes their 3-acre corn field into an engaging themed maze, and thrill-seekers can take a walk through the farm’s spinning barn, a spinning blacklight tunnel that’s included with admission. Make sure you stop by the market for pumpkins, local honey, apples and freshly pressed apple cider. Daily Sept. 17-Oct. 31, 4563 Riverview Road, Peninsula, szalaysfarm.com

Orchards

Arrowhead Orchard: Not only can you pick your own pumpkins, apples and sunflowers on the historic 1932 farm, but you can also enjoy a full day of autumn activities including unlimited hayrides, a 2-acre corn maze, apple cannons and a kids’ area with a zip line, apple train and more. Be sure to visit the market, pick from its 30-plus varieties of apples it grows and grab cider freshly pressed from three sweet apple and two tart apple varieties. Market open daily, u-pick apples Friday-Monday, fall activities Friday-Sunday through Oct. 31, 11724 Lisbon St., Paris, arrowheadorchard.com

Bauman Orchards: Wander a 93-year-old orchard and pick your own apples on the farm that has over 70,000 apple trees on over 260 acres. Also pop into the main market, or its two outpost locations, and grab its freshly pressed apple cider, apple rings made from Yellow Delicious apples, and apple jams, jellies and butters. Come Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1 for a fall festival with pumpkin painting, live music, pony rides, hay maze and a free cider doughnut-making demo. You-pick Sept. 16-Oct. 9, Stores Monday-Saturday, Main orchard, 161 Rittman Ave., Rittman, baumanorchards.com

Beckwith Orchards: Explore a historic 1878 orchard and find 21 kinds of apples, cider, pumpkins, maple syrup and freshly baked pies and cookies at the store. Daily, 1617 Lake Rockwell Road, Kent, beckwithorchards.com

Hillside Orchard and Farm Market: A family-run farm for more than 75 years, Hillside welcomes you for you-pick apples weekends Oct. 1 through Oct. 9, a fall harvest festival the second weekend in October with a pumpkin maze, pumpkin patch, hayride and a seasonal market with pastries, Mrs. Miller’s Amish preserves, a selection from 18 apple varieties it grows and more. Market Tuesday-Sunday, you-pick apples weekends Oct. 1-Oct. 9, 2397 Center Road, Hinckley, hillsidefarmfresh.com

Kuner’s Orchard: Browse 27 varieties of apples at its market and also find award-winning apple cider, jellies and more. Daily, 5424 S. Arlington Road, Green, facebook.com/pages/kuner’s

Munroe’s Orchard: Pick your own pumpkins, sunflowers and apples, with 20-plus varieties grown on the family farm. Come Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and 8 for an apple harvest festival featuring hayrides, train rides and a demonstration of workers making the farm’s apple cider you can buy at the market. Market open daily, you-pick pumpkins and sunflowers daily, you-pick apples weekends mid-September through October, 6313 Pioneer Trail, Hiram, monroesorchard.com

Pumpkin Patches

Heritage Farms: Take your pick from a variety of pumpkins, gourds and Indian corn at this historic 1848 farm and stick around for hayrides, scavenger hunts, a corn maze, kids’ activities, pumpkin roll and weekend artisan market. Sept. 24-Oct. 23, Monday-Thursday store, scavenger hunt and maze, Friday-Sunday all activities, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, heritagefarms.com

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm: Hop on a wagon to the pumpkin patch and pick your own. Stay for an 8-acre corn maze shaped into a butterfly, petting zoo, crawl-through straw tunnel and more. Daily, Sept. 17-Oct. 31, 1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville, kingswaypumpkinfarm.com

Nickajack Farms: Try your hand at pumpkin bowling, a corn cannon or a pedal cart. Enjoy a wagon ride to a pumpkin patch, pony rides, hayrides and more at this farm that has 75 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes. Arrive after dark with a flashlight to navigate a 7-acre corn maze and make a s’more over the bonfire. Daily, Through Oct.31, 2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence, nickajackfarms.com

