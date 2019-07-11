19 reasons you need to hit downtown Akron ASAP

Here's some of the great places to go and things to do in downtown Akron right now.

EAT

Chameleon Cafe | 23 S. Main St. | 234-334-3603 | chameleoncafeakron.com

Indulge in a crispy Smasher at this weekday eatery: a Gouda and provolone panini stuffed with your choice of fillings from meatballs to roasted mushrooms.

Cilantro | 326 S. Main St. | 330-434-2876 | cilantrothai.com

Meet here for happy hour Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. and sip a half-price martini, like a Sake Grand Cosmo made with sake and Grand Marnier. Then stay for a dinner of uber-fresh sushi or authentic Thai dishes, with lots of vegetarian and gluten-free choices.

Crave | 57 E. Market St. | 330-253-1234 | eatdrinkcrave.com

If you’re looking for a taste of fancy, this chic and colorful spot is fit for special occasions. Try the gourmet mac ‘n cheese crafted with Gouda, roasted garlic butter, Sriracha and more.

Diamond Deli | 378 S. Main St. | 330-762-5877 | diamonddeli.us

Fill your belly with a freshly made and creatively named overstuffed sandwich, like “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s Our Brother Marc,” featuring corned beef and pastrami topped with coleslaw and thousand island dressing. Pair it with a salad or bowl of house-made soup, and save room for a thick slice of carrot cake.

El Gato Taqueria | 209 S. Main St. | 330-253-4323 | elgatotaqueria.com

Create your own taco, burrito, bowl and more at this authentic Mexican fast-casual restaurant. Feeling adventurous? Try chihuahua cheese or bite into some grilled cactus.

Hamad’s on Main | 121 S. Main St. | 330-615-7544 | hamadsonmain.com

From Greek Gyro salads with Kalamata olives and feta cheese to hot pastrami sandwiches, it can be difficult to decide on one menu item at this breakfast and lunch spot — so don’t! Order a combo featuring a half sandwich and side salad.

Luigi’s Restaurant | 105 N. Main St. | 330-253-2999 | luigisrestaurant.com

We’ve all had the famous pepperoni pizza and salads stacked high with mozzarella at this local institution, so switch up your next visit with an order of pasta. A good choice is the baked ravioli Florentine with a mouthwatering combo of spinach and ricotta cheese.

Western Fruit Basket | 115 E. Market St. | 330-376-3917 | wfbasket.com

This authentic Greek restaurant specializes in unique pita wraps, like the Crunchy Gyro that includes ranch dressing and Doritos, and the Dirty Gyro that features fries, tzatziki sauce and mustard.

Wholly Joe Coffee House & Bakery | 11 E. Exchange St. | 330-201-4014 | whollyjoecoffee.com

Delight in a steaming beverage crafted from organic, fair trade beans grown around the world and roasted in house while munching on an Ultimate Grilled Cheese that features sausage, basil, Asiago and white cheddar.

PLAY

Akron Art Museum | 1 S. High St. | 330-376-9185 | akronartmuseum.org

Art lovers should mark Thursdays in their calendar — admission is free. See the exhibit “Dread & Delight: Fairy Tales in an Anxious World” from June 29 to Sept. 22, which highlights surprising and sometimes dark takes on the classics we grew up on.

Akron Children’s Museum | 216 S. Main St. | 330-396-6103 | akronkids.org

Whether your little one is into racing cars, dressing up, building things or a bit of everything, this museum makes for a fun getaway. With themed areas such as Curtain Call Theater and Excavation Station, play-based stations let your child’s imagination soar.

The Great Escape Room | 323 S. Main St., Suite 201 | 234-281-2877 | thegreatescaperoom.com

Channel your inner detective in this fun, challenging experience that immerses you in Sherlock Holmes’ Library or other puzzles to solve. If you have a group of six or more, make a reservation for a private party, or host your group of 40 or more with the On The Run off-site scavenger hunt.

The Nightlight | 30 N. High St. | 330-252-5782 | nightlightcinema.com

Skip the summer blockbusters and catch an artful independent film at this nonprofit movie theater and settle down with friends in the homey cinema with a cocktail in hand.

Summit Artspace | 140 E. Market St. | 330-376-8480 | summitartspace.org

Grab a shopping bag and venture here on the first Saturday of the month for artwalks that take you through galleries of painter Darlene Heiss, wood carver Tom Baldwin and more. Also come Thursday to Saturday to catch rotating exhibits that mostly have a local spin.

Summit Bike Share | 47 W. Exchange St. | 330-374-5657 | summitshare.org

Construction and traffic are a breeze when you can rent a bike from one of nine available stations spanning downtown Akron to Barberton to discover green spaces like the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

SHOP

Full Grip Games | 121 E. Market St. | 234-312-9806 | fullgripgames.com

Take advantage of the hype around the “Detective Pikachu” movie and Pokemon Go, and bring your Pokemon cards here to sell, trade or buy more for your collection. Come on open gaming nights to partake in Dungeons and Dragons, Magic: the Gathering and more with like-minded warriors.

Northside Cellar | 106 N. Main St. | 330-777-0557 | northsidecellar.com

Discover your inner fashionista while shopping for clothing, art, accessories and other items at this new trend-setting boutique run by two best friends who often bring in an adorable dog. Browse through collections from Judy Blue and Magnolia Pearl or look through the consignment selection.

Northside Marketplace | 21 Furnace St. | 234-542-6627 | northsidemarketplace.com

With a local-centric bar, cafe and a surplus of artisan sellers like Madly Bath & Body and Jimmy’s Jam, this retail incubator is a hub for socializing and showing your 330 love.

Sweet Modern Shop | 2 N. Summit St., Second Floor | 330-923-9230 | sweetmodern.com

Retro reigns at this new vintage midcentury modern furniture and decor store. Shop timeless reupholstered and restored finds, like a white egg chair with black cushions, speakers and a footstool.