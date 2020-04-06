330 Hero Series: Mask Maker Corey Cargill

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Identify the problem, then take initiative — this is the mission Corey Cargill lives by. The 24-year-old Akronite started the Make a Mask Akron group on Facebook after realizing the severity of mask shortages for frontline workers during the new coronavirus outbreak. The group connects people with information on how to make masks and local collection programs, including those at Joann Fabrics and Crafts and the Summa hospital system. The group has donated more than 27 masks since it began March 23.

“My sister's fiance is a nurse in New Jersey, and he said they are really running low on masks along with my uncle, he’s a firefighter in Euclid, and he said they are also running low on masks. Because they're on the frontlines, I wanted to help them.

If they get sick, who's going to take care of the people who are sick?

I saw there are people my age in different cities organizing people who have resources and can sew. I thought that I could do what they're doing here.

I just wanted to help give back to my community — that's what motivated me.

I don't know how to sew, so I reached out to my co-worker who knows how. To make a mask you need elastic, fabric, and thread. Most people have an old T-shirt they can cut up. You need 100 percent cotton.

If we connect people with resources to people who can sew, then we have solved a problem.

I see these masks as a way for medical staff to have some protection while they are working to help people.

I’m hoping to show the Akron community that in our downtime, we can work together to help our local hospitals.” — as told Madeline Myers