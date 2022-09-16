5 picturesque Golf Courses south of Akron

Chenoweth Golf Course & Banquet Facility

Golfers love the challenging yet scenic layout of this 18-hole public course. Seasoned pro golfer and award-winning PGA instructor Doug Lemons offers year-round lessons for groups and individuals on the driving range and putting green, as well as summer camps for kids that focus on basics like putting and swinging and life skills like etiquette. 3087 Chenoweth Road, Akron, chenowethgolf.com

Mayfair Country Club

Come for the 18-hole public course — stay for the food. Your greens fee includes a hot breakfast and lunch buffet seven days a week, with choices like sausage gravy and biscuits, all-beef hot dogs, potato salad and sloppy Joes. 2229 Raber Road, Green, mayfaircountryclub.com

Prestwick Country Club

Get in 18 holes while the rest of the family lounges by the heated Olympic-size pool. Annual membership fees are required to play this private course, but perks include a luxurious 45,000-square-foot facility with chef-driven cuisine in three dining areas, an on-site beauty salon and barber shop, seasonal events like wine tastings and a teen room with arcade games and a concession stand. 3751 Glen Eagles Blvd., Uniontown, ohioprestwick.com

Raintree Golf and Event Center

This public course welcomes golfers with disabilities and works hard to ensure that people of all abilities and skill levels enjoy the links. In addition to 18 lushly landscaped holes, hone your skills in the full-size practice area that includes a driving range, practice bunkers and putting and chipping greens. 4350 Mayfair Road, Uniontown, golfraintree.com

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links

Shake up your links routine with a rousing nine holes of FootGolf — a game of precisely kicking a soccer ball toward a 21-inch cup — that gets the whole family in on the fun. Home to the first public course in the Akron metropolitan area since 1925, this 27-hole course along Portage Lakes has a country club feel with membership options and a four-star rating from Golf Digest magazine. 294 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, turkeyfootgolf.com