Sharon Moreland Myers, photo provided by author

Akron’s neighborhoods tell stories of the past. Akron’s North Hill neighborhood was originally called Akron’s “Little Italy,” because of its Italian and Polish populations, and now several Bhutanese-Nepali refugees also live there. And the Middlebury neighborhood, founded in 1808, is the oldest one in Akron and was home to an old sub-neighborhood called Cooks Settlement that was populated by potters who worked at a nearby plant. Learn more little-known facts like these in local author and historian Sharon Moreland Myers’ recent book, “Akron Neighborhoods: Old and New” ($49.99, independently published). The 384-page book has over 200 color photos depicting various landmarks, buildings, street art and more in Akron’s 24 neighborhoods. “Each neighborhood is unique,” Myers says. “They all have their own personality.” amazon.com