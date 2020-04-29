updated 4/29/20
Wake up with a cup of joe that tastes like The 330. Support these hometown coffee shops by enjoying their unique drinks and products. With all the social distancing, you deserve a pick-me-up.
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls and Hudson areas
Full menu including coffee, tea and snacks for carryout. Coffee beans for online orders. Akron
Full menu including beans, coffee drinks, sandwiches and pastries for curbside pickup. Ellet and Wallhaven neighborhoods, Akron
Beverages for curbside pickup. Coffee beans for delivery. Cuyahoga Falls
Pastries, coffee, gelato, Dante pizza Saturday, pasta and salad family meals Sunday for daily drive-thru or delivery through the Cafe Arnone app. Fairlawn
Full menu of coffee drinks, coffee beans and food for curbside pickup or free delivery within a 5-mile radius. Akron
Full coffee, breakfast and lunch menu for carryout. Akron, Montrose, Stow
Full menu including coffee, tea and pastries for carryout as of May 1. Those picking up must wear a mask. Hudson
Kent area
Coffee beans, teas and brewed coffee for carryout and free local delivery. Kent
Beans, ground coffee, syrups and merchandise for free local delivery. Kent
Full menu including coffee, tea, breakfast, lunch and desserts for drive-thru pickup. Whole beans and wine also available. Kent
Canton area
Full menu of coffee and tea for carryout and delivery through GrubHub. Akron. Walnut Avenue and Fulton Drive, Canton
Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee
Limited menu of coffee, tea and whole beans for curbside pickup. Canton
Medina area
Beans, candies, tea, coffee, mugs and more available for porch pickup. Medina
Food menu, coffee, pastries, family packs and more for curbside pickup. Medina