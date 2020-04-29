updated 4/29/20

Have more you want to add? Email us at editor@bakermediagroup.com.

Wake up with a cup of joe that tastes like The 330. Support these hometown coffee shops by enjoying their unique drinks and products. With all the social distancing, you deserve a pick-me-up.

Akron, Cuyahoga Falls and Hudson areas

Akron Coffee Roasters

Full menu including coffee, tea and snacks for carryout. Coffee beans for online orders. Akron

Artisan Coffee

Full menu including beans, coffee drinks, sandwiches and pastries for curbside pickup. Ellet and Wallhaven neighborhoods, Akron

Asterisk Coffee Bar

Beverages for curbside pickup. Coffee beans for delivery. Cuyahoga Falls

Cafe Arnone

Pastries, coffee, gelato, Dante pizza Saturday, pasta and salad family meals Sunday for daily drive-thru or delivery through the Cafe Arnone app. Fairlawn

Compass Coffee

Full menu of coffee drinks, coffee beans and food for curbside pickup or free delivery within a 5-mile radius. Akron

Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

Full coffee, breakfast and lunch menu for carryout. Akron, Montrose, Stow

Open Door Coffee Co.

Full menu including coffee, tea and pastries for carryout as of May 1. Those picking up must wear a mask. Hudson

Kent area

Bent Tree

Coffee beans, teas and brewed coffee for carryout and free local delivery. Kent

Scribbles Coffee Co.

Beans, ground coffee, syrups and merchandise for free local delivery. Kent

Tree City Coffee & Pastry

Full menu including coffee, tea, breakfast, lunch and desserts for drive-thru pickup. Whole beans and wine also available. Kent

Canton area

Muggswigz

Full menu of coffee and tea for carryout and delivery through GrubHub. Akron. Walnut Avenue and Fulton Drive, Canton

Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee

Limited menu of coffee, tea and whole beans for curbside pickup. Canton

Medina area

Coffee Colony

Beans, candies, tea, coffee, mugs and more available for porch pickup. Medina

Cool Beans Cafe

Food menu, coffee, pastries, family packs and more for curbside pickup. Medina