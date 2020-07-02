Beringer Brothers | Napa, California

We’ve all been finding ways to cope and relax during these challenging times. From Wine with DeWine to virtual wine tastings, day drinking has been a go-to for many stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the beginning of the lockdown in March, boxed and budget-friendly wines have been selling fast.

If you’re looking for a new wine for your happy hour, try a bottle of Beringer Brothers wine available at local stores. It has been around for over a century and managed to stay open legally during Prohibition by producing and selling wine for religious purposes — making it the oldest running winery in Napa, California, today. Over the years, the Beringer Brothers’ portfolio has grown and now includes barrel-aged selections that bring a whole other level of complexity and taste to your day drinking experience.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet

With aromas of black cherry, dark chocolate and vanilla, indulge in the lushness of this wine. Enjoy nuances of hazelnut, toffee and blackberry preserves through a lengthy finish.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Red

Blended with a wide range of grapes, including petit sirah, syrah, petit verdot, cabernet and merlot, this red has a rich, warm flavor. The aromas start with fruit and nut and are topped off with toasted coconut, violet and blackberry notes.

Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay

This chardonnay is a perfect glass for a sunny afternoon. Engulfing your taste buds upon the first sip is a bouquet of apricot, vanilla bean and buttery toast flavors. Through a sweet lingering finish, encounter apple pie, vanilla ice cream and a touch of caramel.

Rye Barrel Aged Red

If you’re looking for a softer red wine, try the rye barrel-aged red. Dominated by pinot noir grapes, it bursts with ripe strawberry, caramel and vanilla aromas. This full-bodied wine also has lush notes of lavender and coriander.

Tequila Barrel Aged Sauvignon Blanc

This new release is bright and fresh. The citrus fruits hit you on the nose, leading to a rich lasting finish. It pairs perfectly with a summer salad on the patio.

These wines can be purchased at Heinen’s, Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Discount Drug Mart, Target, Dave’s Market or Buehler’s Fresh Foods.