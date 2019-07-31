TYL_7221_pages.jpg

Best of the City 2019: The Winners List

Food & Drink

Best Bakery

  • 1. West Side Bakery
  • 2. Stacked Akron
  • 3. Pallotta’s Pastries

Best Cocktails

  • 1. One Red Door
  • 2. Jilly’s Music Room
  • 3. Northside Speakeasy

Best Chicken Wings

  • 1. Beau’s Grille
  • 2. Winking Lizard
  • 3. Wing Warehouse

Best Barbecue

  • 1. City Barbeque
  • 2. Oak and Embers Tavern
  • 3. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

Best Breakfast

  • 1. Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
  • 2. Fred’s Diner
  • 3. The Eye Opener

Best Burger

  • 1. Swensons Drive-In
  • 2. Ido Bar & Grill
  • 3. Flip Side

Best Drive-in

  • 1. Swensons Drive-In
  • 2. Skyway Drive-In
  • 3. Retro Dog

Best Chinese Takeout

  • 1. Noble House
  • 2. House of Hunan
  • 3. Chin’s Place

Best Sushi

  • 1. Sakura
  • 2. Sushi Katsu
  • 3. House of Hunan

Best Asian Restaurant

  • 1. Noble House
  • 2. Lemongrass Grill
  • 3. Cilantro

Best Brewery

  • 1. Missing Falls Brewery
  • 2. Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
  • 3. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

Best Craft Beer Selection

  • 1. Fat Head’s Brewery
  • 2. Winking Lizard
  • 3. Lager & Vine

Best Deli

  • 1. Diamond Deli
  • 2. Primo’s Deli
  • 3. DeVitis Fine Italian Foods

Best Food Truck

  • 1. Swensons Drive-In
  • 2. The Square Scullery
  • 3. D & M’s Grille

Best Diner

  • 1. Fred’s Diner
  • 2. Yours Truly
  • 3. Johnny’s Diner

Best Seafood

  • 1. Beau’s Grille
  • 2. Kingfish
  • 3. Ken Stewart’s Grille

Best Ice Cream

  • 1. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
  • 2. Pav’s Creamery
  • 3. Stricklands Frozen Custard

Best Independent Coffeehouse

  • 1. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
  • 2. Angel Falls Coffee Co.
  • 3. Artisan Coffee

Best Pizza

  • 1. Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2. The Brick Oven Brew Pub
  • 3. Gionino’s Pizzeria

Best Italian Restaurant

  • 1. Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
  • 3. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s

Best Kids’ Menu

  • 1. Rockne’s
  • 2. Honeymoon Grille
  • 3. Hudson’s Restaurant

Best Patio Dining

  • 1. Beau’s Grille
  • 2. Gervasi Vineyard
  • 3. Burntwood Tavern
  • 3. Aladdin’s Eatery

Best Steakhouse

  • 1. Diamond Grille
  • 2. Beau’s Grille
  • 3. Ken Stewart’s Grille

Best Taco

  • 1. Bomba Tacos & Rum
  • 2. Taqueria La Loma
  • 3. Taco Tontos

Best Vegetarian Menu

  • 1. Aladdin’s Eatery
  • 2. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
  • 3. Ms. Julie’s Kitchen

Best Winery

  • 1. The Winery at Wolf Creek
  • 2. Gervasi Vineyard
  • 3. Sarah’s Vineyard

Arts & Entertainment

Best 5K

  • 1.Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s Selfless Elf
  • 2. German Family Society’s Lederhosen 5K
  • 3. Autism Society of Greater Akron’s Step into Autism

Best Museum

  • 1. Akron Art Museum
  • 2. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
  • 3. Akron Children’s Museum

Best Art Gallery

  • 1. Don Drumm Studios & Gallery
  • 2. Zeber-Martell Gallery and Studio
  • 3. Summit Artspace

Best Artist

  • 1. Don Drumm
  • 2. Claudia Zeber-Martell and Michael Martell
  • 3. Ron White

Best Jazz Musician

  • 1. Theron Brown
  • 2. Sausalito
  • 3. Dan Wilson

Best Band

  • 1. Acid Cats
  • 2. Buck Naked Band
  • 3. Jim Ballard and The Strangs

Best Free Event

  • 1. Lock 3 Summer Concerts
  • 2. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival
  • 3. Akron Arts Expo at Hardesty Park

Best Live Music Venue

  • 1. Blossom Music Center
  • 2. Lock 3
  • 3. Jilly’s Music Room
  • 3. Blu Jazz

Best Live Theater Company

  • 1. Weathervane Playhouse
  • 2. Ohio Shakespeare Festival
  • 3. Magical Theatre Co.

Best Public Golf Course

  • 1. J.E. Good Park Golf Course
  • 2. Raintree Golf & Event Center
  • 3. Challenge Golf Course at Edwin Shaw Rehab

Best Nightlife Spot

  • 1. Blu Jazz
  • 2. Jilly’s Music Room
  • 3. Musica

Best Radio Show Host

  • 1. Keith Kennedy, 98.1 KDD
  • 2. John “Couch Burner” Denning, WNIR 100
  • 3. Tim Daugherty, 97.5 WONE

Best Trail

  • 1. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail
  • 2. Goodyear Heights Metro Park
  • 3. Sand Run Metro Park

Best Weekend Hot Spot

  • 1. Blu Jazz
  • 2. Jilly’s Music Room
  • 3. Missing Falls Brewery

Services & Shopping

Best Bike Shop

  • 1. Eddy’s Bike Shop
  • 2. Marty’s Bike Shop
  • 3. Dirty River Bicycle Works

Best Car Dealership

  • 1. Ron Marhofer Auto Family
  • 2. Serra Auto Park
  • 3. Klaben

Best Clothing Store

  • 1. The Grey Colt
  • 2. Jabbour’s Clothing & Tailoring
  • 3. Rubber City Clothing

Best Dance Studio

  • 1. Martell School of Dance
  • 2. All About Dance by Kristen
  • 3. Christine Meneer School of Dance

Best Dentistry

  • 1. Zavodny Dental
  • 2. Alexiou Dental Arts
  • 3. Barsan & Stefan Family Dental
  • 3. Dr. Kenneth Hudak, D.D.S.

Best Eye Care

  • 1. ClearVision Centers
  • 2. Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons
  • 3. Davis Eye Center

Best Florist

  • 1. The Greenhouse
  • 2. Every Blooming Thing
  • 3. Pam’s Posies

Best Homebuilder

  • 1. Wagler Homes
  • 2. Louis Stile Construction
  • 3. Schumacher Homes

Best Independent Bookstore

  • 1. The Learned Owl Book Shop
  • 2. The Bookseller
  • 3. Logos Bookstore

Best Jeweler

  • 1. Jewelry Art
  • 2. Taylor Made Jewelry
  • 3. Kimberly Jewelry

Best Landscaping Company

  • 1. Lewis Landscaping
  • 2. Jimmy’s Lawn Service
  • 3. Suncrest Gardens

Best Pet Day Care

  • 1. Pooch Palace
  • 2. Camp Bow Wow
  • 3. Heartland Kennels

Best Pet Groomer

  • 1. The Groom Room at Quick Clean
  • 2. Celebrity Pets Salon & Boutique
  • 3. Doggy GoGo Kitty GaGa

Best Salon/Spa

  • 1. Gavin Scott Salon & Spa
  • 2. Scott Talbot Salonspa
  • 3. Nolas Salon and Day Spa

Best Tattoo Shop

  • 1. Red Rabbit Studio
  • 2. Three Anchors Tattoo
  • 3. Good Life Body Piercing and Fine Jewelry

Best Vintage Shop

  • 1. The Bomb Shelter
  • 2. Life is Sweet
  • 3. Hidden Pearl

Best Wedding Reception Venue

  • 1. Gervasi Vineyard
  • 2. Hilton Akron/Fairlawn
  • 3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Best Yoga Studio

  • 1. Yoga Lounge & Barre
  • 2. Yoga Bliss
  • 3. Yoga Squared

Best Fitness Studio

  • 1. Tallmadge Recreation Center
  • 1. Summa Health Wellness Center
  • 2. Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium
  • 3. Akron General Health & Wellness Center-Montrose

Best Wealth Manager

  • 1. Kelly Pariso, Ameriprise Financial Services
  • 2. Wells Trecaso Financial Group
  • 3. The Courtad Group, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

All about the 330

Best Charity Event

  • 1. Charity Ball, Akron Children’s Hospital
  • 2. Pawsibility Ball, Humane Society of Summit County
  • 3. Golf Outing, Akron Snow Angels

Best Corn Maze

  • 1. Szalay’s Farm & Market
  • 2. Maize Valley Winery
  • 3. Dussel Farm

Best Festival

  • 1. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival, Akron
  • 2. National Hamburger Festival, Akron
  • 2. Italian-American Festival, Akron
  • 3. Art on the Green, Hudson

Best Natural Wonder

  • 1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park
  • 2. Brandywine Falls
  • 3. Gorge Metro Park

Best Reason for Waiting in Line

  • 1. Luigi’s Restaurant
  • 2. Swensons Drive-In
  • 3. Stricklands Frozen Custard

Symbol of the Rubber City

  • 1. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
  • 2. Akron RubberDucks
  • 3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Best Thing to Happen to Akron (Last 12 Months)

  • 1. I Promise School
  • 2. Downtown Redevelopment
  • 3. Brewery Boom

Best Way to Improve the 330

  • 1. Road Repair/ Infrastructure
  • 2. Finish Downtown Construction
  • 3. More Jobs

