Best of the City 2019: The Winners List

Food & Drink
Best Bakery
- 1. West Side Bakery
- 2. Stacked Akron
- 3. Pallotta’s Pastries
Best Cocktails
- 1. One Red Door
- 2. Jilly’s Music Room
- 3. Northside Speakeasy
Best Chicken Wings
- 1. Beau’s Grille
- 2. Winking Lizard
- 3. Wing Warehouse
Best Barbecue
- 1. City Barbeque
- 2. Oak and Embers Tavern
- 3. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
Best Breakfast
- 1. Blue Door Cafe & Bakery
- 2. Fred’s Diner
- 3. The Eye Opener
Best Burger
- 1. Swensons Drive-In
- 2. Ido Bar & Grill
- 3. Flip Side
Best Drive-in
- 1. Swensons Drive-In
- 2. Skyway Drive-In
- 3. Retro Dog
Best Chinese Takeout
- 1. Noble House
- 2. House of Hunan
- 3. Chin’s Place
Best Sushi
- 1. Sakura
- 2. Sushi Katsu
- 3. House of Hunan
Best Asian Restaurant
- 1. Noble House
- 2. Lemongrass Grill
- 3. Cilantro
Best Brewery
- 1. Missing Falls Brewery
- 2. Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
- 3. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
Best Craft Beer Selection
- 1. Fat Head’s Brewery
- 2. Winking Lizard
- 3. Lager & Vine
Best Deli
- 1. Diamond Deli
- 2. Primo’s Deli
- 3. DeVitis Fine Italian Foods
Best Food Truck
- 1. Swensons Drive-In
- 2. The Square Scullery
- 3. D & M’s Grille
Best Diner
- 1. Fred’s Diner
- 2. Yours Truly
- 3. Johnny’s Diner
Best Seafood
- 1. Beau’s Grille
- 2. Kingfish
- 3. Ken Stewart’s Grille
Best Ice Cream
- 1. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt
- 2. Pav’s Creamery
- 3. Stricklands Frozen Custard
Best Independent Coffeehouse
- 1. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
- 2. Angel Falls Coffee Co.
- 3. Artisan Coffee
Best Pizza
- 1. Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2. The Brick Oven Brew Pub
- 3. Gionino’s Pizzeria
Best Italian Restaurant
- 1. Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
- 3. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
Best Kids’ Menu
- 1. Rockne’s
- 2. Honeymoon Grille
- 3. Hudson’s Restaurant
Best Patio Dining
- 1. Beau’s Grille
- 2. Gervasi Vineyard
- 3. Burntwood Tavern
- 3. Aladdin’s Eatery
Best Steakhouse
- 1. Diamond Grille
- 2. Beau’s Grille
- 3. Ken Stewart’s Grille
Best Taco
- 1. Bomba Tacos & Rum
- 2. Taqueria La Loma
- 3. Taco Tontos
Best Vegetarian Menu
- 1. Aladdin’s Eatery
- 2. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
- 3. Ms. Julie’s Kitchen
Best Winery
- 1. The Winery at Wolf Creek
- 2. Gervasi Vineyard
- 3. Sarah’s Vineyard
Illustration by Jessica Fink
Arts & Entertainment
Best 5K
- 1.Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank’s Selfless Elf
- 2. German Family Society’s Lederhosen 5K
- 3. Autism Society of Greater Akron’s Step into Autism
Best Museum
- 1. Akron Art Museum
- 2. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
- 3. Akron Children’s Museum
Best Art Gallery
- 1. Don Drumm Studios & Gallery
- 2. Zeber-Martell Gallery and Studio
- 3. Summit Artspace
Best Artist
- 1. Don Drumm
- 2. Claudia Zeber-Martell and Michael Martell
- 3. Ron White
Best Jazz Musician
- 1. Theron Brown
- 2. Sausalito
- 3. Dan Wilson
Best Band
- 1. Acid Cats
- 2. Buck Naked Band
- 3. Jim Ballard and The Strangs
Best Free Event
- 1. Lock 3 Summer Concerts
- 2. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival
- 3. Akron Arts Expo at Hardesty Park
Best Live Music Venue
- 1. Blossom Music Center
- 2. Lock 3
- 3. Jilly’s Music Room
- 3. Blu Jazz
Best Live Theater Company
- 1. Weathervane Playhouse
- 2. Ohio Shakespeare Festival
- 3. Magical Theatre Co.
Best Public Golf Course
- 1. J.E. Good Park Golf Course
- 2. Raintree Golf & Event Center
- 3. Challenge Golf Course at Edwin Shaw Rehab
Best Nightlife Spot
- 1. Blu Jazz
- 2. Jilly’s Music Room
- 3. Musica
Best Radio Show Host
- 1. Keith Kennedy, 98.1 KDD
- 2. John “Couch Burner” Denning, WNIR 100
- 3. Tim Daugherty, 97.5 WONE
Best Trail
- 1. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail
- 2. Goodyear Heights Metro Park
- 3. Sand Run Metro Park
Best Weekend Hot Spot
- 1. Blu Jazz
- 2. Jilly’s Music Room
- 3. Missing Falls Brewery
Services & Shopping
Best Bike Shop
- 1. Eddy’s Bike Shop
- 2. Marty’s Bike Shop
- 3. Dirty River Bicycle Works
Best Car Dealership
- 1. Ron Marhofer Auto Family
- 2. Serra Auto Park
- 3. Klaben
Best Clothing Store
- 1. The Grey Colt
- 2. Jabbour’s Clothing & Tailoring
- 3. Rubber City Clothing
Best Dance Studio
- 1. Martell School of Dance
- 2. All About Dance by Kristen
- 3. Christine Meneer School of Dance
Best Dentistry
- 1. Zavodny Dental
- 2. Alexiou Dental Arts
- 3. Barsan & Stefan Family Dental
- 3. Dr. Kenneth Hudak, D.D.S.
Best Eye Care
- 1. ClearVision Centers
- 2. Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons
- 3. Davis Eye Center
Best Florist
- 1. The Greenhouse
- 2. Every Blooming Thing
- 3. Pam’s Posies
Best Homebuilder
- 1. Wagler Homes
- 2. Louis Stile Construction
- 3. Schumacher Homes
Best Independent Bookstore
- 1. The Learned Owl Book Shop
- 2. The Bookseller
- 3. Logos Bookstore
Best Jeweler
- 1. Jewelry Art
- 2. Taylor Made Jewelry
- 3. Kimberly Jewelry
Best Landscaping Company
- 1. Lewis Landscaping
- 2. Jimmy’s Lawn Service
- 3. Suncrest Gardens
Best Pet Day Care
- 1. Pooch Palace
- 2. Camp Bow Wow
- 3. Heartland Kennels
Best Pet Groomer
- 1. The Groom Room at Quick Clean
- 2. Celebrity Pets Salon & Boutique
- 3. Doggy GoGo Kitty GaGa
Best Salon/Spa
- 1. Gavin Scott Salon & Spa
- 2. Scott Talbot Salonspa
- 3. Nolas Salon and Day Spa
Best Tattoo Shop
- 1. Red Rabbit Studio
- 2. Three Anchors Tattoo
- 3. Good Life Body Piercing and Fine Jewelry
Best Vintage Shop
- 1. The Bomb Shelter
- 2. Life is Sweet
- 3. Hidden Pearl
Best Wedding Reception Venue
- 1. Gervasi Vineyard
- 2. Hilton Akron/Fairlawn
- 3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
Best Yoga Studio
- 1. Yoga Lounge & Barre
- 2. Yoga Bliss
- 3. Yoga Squared
Best Fitness Studio
- 1. Tallmadge Recreation Center
- 1. Summa Health Wellness Center
- 2. Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium
- 3. Akron General Health & Wellness Center-Montrose
Best Wealth Manager
- 1. Kelly Pariso, Ameriprise Financial Services
- 2. Wells Trecaso Financial Group
- 3. The Courtad Group, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
Illustration by Jessica Fink
All about the 330
Best Charity Event
- 1. Charity Ball, Akron Children’s Hospital
- 2. Pawsibility Ball, Humane Society of Summit County
- 3. Golf Outing, Akron Snow Angels
Best Corn Maze
- 1. Szalay’s Farm & Market
- 2. Maize Valley Winery
- 3. Dussel Farm
Best Festival
- 1. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival, Akron
- 2. National Hamburger Festival, Akron
- 2. Italian-American Festival, Akron
- 3. Art on the Green, Hudson
Best Natural Wonder
- 1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park
- 2. Brandywine Falls
- 3. Gorge Metro Park
Best Reason for Waiting in Line
- 1. Luigi’s Restaurant
- 2. Swensons Drive-In
- 3. Stricklands Frozen Custard
Symbol of the Rubber City
- 1. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- 2. Akron RubberDucks
- 3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
Best Thing to Happen to Akron (Last 12 Months)
- 1. I Promise School
- 2. Downtown Redevelopment
- 3. Brewery Boom
Best Way to Improve the 330
- 1. Road Repair/ Infrastructure
- 2. Finish Downtown Construction
- 3. More Jobs