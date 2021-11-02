× 1 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 4 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 5 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton × 6 of 6 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Play 18 holes of the Old Course at St. Andrews Links in Scotland — from Canton.

Choose from over 100 rotating simulation courses at 1899 Indoor Golf, named after the year the first public golf course opened in Ohio. Indoor virtual golf provides an opportunity to hit actual golf balls with actual clubs at projections on an impact screen via TrackMan technology that uses radar and cameras.

“It’s reading all the data — the clubhead speed, the face angle of the club, the path of the club, the spin rate, the ball speed,” says Brian Lindenbaum, a founder of 1899 Golf, which is also in Twinsburg.

Take a swing at a skill-strengthening driving range or realistic PGA-tour stops. Break with food and cocktails, or at the Canton one, on the new rooftop bar. And 1899 Golf helps you connect with pro golfers you admire too.

“Play that course the same week they’re playing it on TV,” Lindenbaum says.

Simulations make famous, expensive courses accessible, with topography within an inch of the real course. The simulation of Pebble Beach is detailed down to the surrounding houses.

“Here in February, it’s 29 degrees. There’s snow on the ground. It loads, and welcome to California,” Lindenbaum says. “You’re right on the Pacific Ocean.”

4700 Everhard Road NW, Canton; 3094 Glenwood Blvd., Twinsburg, 1899golf.com