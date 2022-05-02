Call The Pawparazzi! 5 Pet Stories from The 330

Adorable siblings, a puppy model and an adventure cat — these Instagram-famous pets from The 330 are worth a follow. Their owners share the stories behind some of the cutest pet pics around.

Purfect Care

Find the right spot for your current or future pets’ needs.

Grooming

Wash Wag: Spoil your pet with full grooming services, including ear cleaning, nail trimming and a la carte extras. 1521 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron, washwag.com

Bath and Biscuits LLC: Make sure your pet gets the grooming services it needs thanks to flexible staff members who can accommodate if your pet requires more time than usual. 1190 Tallmadge Road, Cuyahoga Falls, bathandbiscuitsllc.com

Rub My Belly Doggie Spa: This dog spa provides delicate grooming services, especially for those pets with allergies and skin conditions. 137 East Ave., Suite 40, Tallmadge, rubmybellydoggiespa.com

Quick Clean Car and Pet Wash: Not only can you get your pet groomed here, but you can also get your car washed while your pet is pampered. 2500 Mayfair Road, Akron, quickcleancpw.com

Doggy GoGo & Kitty GaGa: Let your pet enjoy luxurious holistic spa treatments. Stylists focus on shiny coats and healthy bodies. 3592 Darrow Road, Stow, doggygogokittygaga.com

Boarding, Pet Sitting & More

Heartland Kennels: Both dogs and cats can receive top-tier care in a controlled environment that keeps them safe and gives them plenty of time for play. 4487 State Road, Peninsula, heartlandkennelsohio.com

Easdale: The Best Pet Care: While here, dogs can enjoy activities such as Paw Paint Art Class, trail walks and the ball park. Each cat will have its own condo-style room with glass doors and an aquarium for entrainment. 1814 N. Revere Road, Akron, bestpetcare.net

Wag on Inn: While dogs board here, they will receive enrichment that works them out physically, mentally and emotionally. 80 Medina Road, Medina, wagoninn.net

Nannimals: Animal nannies will come to your home to provide food, water and play time to your pet each day you are away from home. 2327 N. Revere Road, Akron, nannimals.com

SouthPaw Pet Sitting: Get in-home pet care while on vacation or enjoy regular dog walking services. Also access non-aversive dog training through the ClickerClub programs. southpawpetsit.com

Sand Run Pharmacy: These pharmacists can provide flavored medications, customized medication doses and hard-to-find medications for your pet. 40 Sand Run Road, Akron, sandrunpharmacy.com

Rescues

One of a Kind Pet Rescue: In addition to adoption opportunities, this rescue also prioritizes its spaying and neutering services and its efforts to save animals from euthanasia. 1929 W. Market St., Akron, oneofakindpets.com

Pay it Forward for Pets: This rescue offers programs for older adults and veterans looking to adopt, and it also offers canine behavioral enrichment. 496 N. Portage Path, Akron, payitforwardforpets.org/adoptable-dogs

Paws and Prayers: This rescue’s volunteers foster the adoptable cats and dogs while waiting for them to get taken to a forever home. P.O. Box 67166, Cuyahoga Falls, pawsandprayers.org

Portage Animal Protective League: This group enforces humane laws, prevents neglect and informs the public on the responsibilities of animal care and handling. 8122 Infirmary Road, Ravenna, portageapl.org

Humane Society of Summit County: While partnering with animal welfare organizations, the Humane Society helps rescue animals find homes. 7996 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, summithumane.org

Follow these Instagram accounts for more:

@everydayakronpets: Features pets from the Akron area

@sts.ohio: Works to save cats and dogs from kill shelters

@healthypetssummitcounty: Provides natural alternative pet foods and supplies

@thedogwizard.medina: Trains and walks dogs

@dogladyanya: Trains dogs

@reneeswalkingpaws: Provides boarding, dog walking, home visits and sitting for the Canton area

@dogtopiaofbeldencanton: Provides doggie daycare, spa services and boarding

