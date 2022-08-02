Cuddly felines Await at Mad Dogs and Crazy Cats Cafe

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Zemo lounges across the floor like she owns the place, while Marbles jumps for a feather wand. Shadow follows visitors, while Zaidee basks in the sunlight.

After just one visit to Mad Dogs and Crazy Cats pet boutique and cat cafe, which owner Sherry Groom opened in a repurposed Alliance building in 2021, you feel like you know the nine resident cats that were rescued or adopted. And they’ll probably make you come back — they’re that cute.

Play with the cats inside areas with cushioned tables, an obstacle course and toys or the outdoor “catio” featuring plants and cat paintings.

“I hope that if anybody plays with our cats, … they see that cats are extremely affectionate,” says manager Elle Saldala.

The cats aren’t adoptable, but visiting can help your adoption journey. The cats are diverse breeds — domestic short hair, ragdoll, American curl and Siamese — so people can interact with different kinds.

“Knowing characteristics about a cat will better help you find the right cat for you,” Saldala says.

Some people come regularly, including University of Mount Union students who visit monthly since they miss their cats. “These are like their surrogate cats,” Saldala says. “It’s a therapeutic thing to come play with the cats.”

40 N. Arch Ave., Alliance, maddogscrazycats.com

