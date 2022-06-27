A tranquil getaway at Heritage Farms

× 1 of 2 Expand Scott Munn _SAM3311.NEF × 2 of 2 Expand photo courtesy of Heritage Farms Prev Next

We often think far for a tranquil getaway, but Peninsula has a beautiful spot that’s an escape in itself.

Return to the bare necessities at Heritage Farms where you can land shelter or tent camping sites scattered across the 7-acre property, primarily known for its family-owned Christmas tree farm that has Fraser firs, scotch pines and Canaan trees.

“You get nice views out over the tree field, and people are fascinated by that,” says co-owner George Haramis.

Six shelter sites have an A-frame shelter on an 8-by-8-foot deck lifted a few feet off the ground, while nine primitive sites just offer space for you and your tent. Both options have a picnic table and fire ring, and some people use the shelter for stowing gear while others sleep under them. The sites are at least 30 yards apart from each other, creating a private and calm atmosphere when available between April and October. “They’re not right next to the other campers,” Haramis says. “That’s not very common to a lot of campgrounds.” But if you are looking to socialize, you can attend farm events including a flea market that’s on first Saturdays through September.

Keep an eye out for wildlife like deer and birds, and enjoy sunrise and sunset views from your site. Six of the sites are directly on the farm’s property line, which borders Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and you are near a creek, grassy hillside and maple, oak, buckeye, walnut and cherry trees.

“It’s surprising if you don’t see at least a deer while you’re out here,” he says. “We have hawks overhead. Once in a while, you’ll see an eagle come by.”

That proximity to the national park excites many campers, he says, and there is nearby access to Summit Metro Parks trails and the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, all within less than half a mile. Haramis says campers come from out of the area and even from throughout the country.

“We have people that are camping here because they’re camping their way through the country and they wanted to come to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park,” he says.

Whether you’re from near or far, the campsites at Heritage Farms provide a serene getaway.

“It’s quiet here,” Haramis says. AS

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, heritagefarms.com

