Hop into the holiday with these local goodies and eats to enjoy at home.

By Nora Vinson

Chocolate and Candy

Anastasiades Exclusive Chocolates

Stock up on chocolate eggs, with fillings like peanut butter, chocolate fudge and maple pecan, or try gourmet jellybeans and classic chocolate bunnies. Put it all in an Easter basket. Items available for carryout, curbside pickup and shipping. North Canton

Chocolate Creations Inc.

Choose from a half-dozen options of chocolate bunnies, chocolate-dipped peeps and Easter baskets full of sweet snacks. Items available for carryout. Hartville

Hartville Chocolate Factory

Make Easter special with giant Easter marshmallows or chocolate-covered Oreos — and tons of other chocolaty treats. Items available for curbside pickup, delivery and shipping. Hartville

Honadle’s Fine Chocolates

Enjoy delectable whipped chocolate nut or peanut butter eggs, maybe even order a 10 oz chocolate bunny. Items available for curbside pickup. Akron

Easter treats

Bakery Loo’s

Try made-from-scratch sugar cookies shaped like carrots and bunnies, or order cupcakes with little frosted chicks sitting atop of each one. Fairlawn

Mad Celebrations Planning & PartyFunNalia

This bakery has a large variety of cookies, including flowers, chicks, Easter bunnies and much more, that can be ordered alone or in cookie gift baskets. They also have kits to decorate plain cookies on Easter and bust boredom. Cuyahoga Falls

Sugar Girl Treats

This bakery offers paint your own egg cookie kits where you can paint on the frosting with the included brush and some gluten-free options. Wadsworth

Easter Meals

Angry Barbeque

Make this Easter unique by ordering a dinner with your choice of beef brisket, ham, crab stuffed scrod, or roasted chicken, and that’s just the main entree. Carryout or curbside orders with a minimum of 24-hour notice. Massillon

La Pizzaria

This Italian restaurant has a great Easter family-style menu with Parmesan-crusted chicken, ham, penne, green beans, red-skin potatoes, bread and sugar cookies. Also carryout ala carte items like wedding soup. Open till 3 p.m. Easter. Canton

Ms. Julie’s Kitchen

From broccoli pea cheddar casserole to asparagus quiche cups, this farm-fresh restaurant has a wide range of veggie and gluten-free options for carryout April 11 and 12. Make Easter morning extra special by stopping in from 8 to 11 a.m. for to-go doughnuts. There are beautiful Easter cookies, too! Akron

Papa Joe’s

Spaghetti, anyone? Choose items from the special Easter curbside pickup menu for a truly memorable holiday dinner. The more traditional can opt for a ham or turkey dinner with green beans almondine, whipped potatoes, pistachio fluff and Italian rolls. Available April 11 and 12. Akron

Easter Baskets & Toys

Antiquation

Entertain the energetic kiddos with fun toys and gifts for free local delivery on orders of $25 or more. Medina

Baskets Galore Gifts

Take the guesswork out with premade baskets packed with Easter candies, chocolates, stuffed animals and more available for shipping. Brunswick

Off The Wagon

Unique is taken to a whole new level with the kooky goodies from this store. Easter baskets packed with cute toys are available and don’t forget the rubber chicken. Local delivery and daily shipping. Kent