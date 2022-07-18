Explore the Hall of Fame City

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

by Avery Savage, photos courtesy of Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, Gervasi Vineyard and Balloon Classic

Do

Canton Escape Room

Play Canton Escape Room’s new game, Black Hand Society, and help find Detective Swope, who was last seen with mafia members in Canton. Solve puzzles and find a key to unlock the room, or pick from two other games. Rooms vary for two to 10 individuals, but larger parties can be split between games. Reservations required, 203 Market Ave. S, Suite 200, Canton, escaperoomdowntown.com

Gervasi Vineyard

The Canton winery and resort is always growing. This summer, explore the freshly expanded Marketplace that has an additional 2,000 square feet for products including home decor like Voluspa candles and high-end jewelry such as Gillian Julius bracelets. Also find Gervasi spirits and wines, culinary products, chocolates, locally roasted fair-trade coffee and more. And in 2023, look out for a new 5,000-square-foot spa and 1,000-square-foot underground wine tasting cave. 1700 55th St. NE, Canton, gervasivineyard.com

Mother Goose Land

Locals remember this abandoned theme park for its cast-iron characters like Willy the whale that’s big enough for people to walk inside its mouth. While the attraction opened in 1956 and has been closed since the late ’80s, you can still visit the spot that’s now a public dog park. Hop into Willy the whale’s mouth for a selfie, and if you are seeking “The Wizard of Oz” theme park characters, find them over the rainbow at Sluggers & Putters Amusement Park in Canal Fulton. 1500 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, cantonparksandrec.com

Michael Barath

<< Pro Football Hall of Fame

Learn the story of how the NFL began in Canton. See rare football memorabilia, jerseys, helmets, Super Bowl rings and busts of inductees from your favorite NFL teams, as well as early teams including Canton. Be sure to pop into the immersive holographic “A Game for Life” theater and mark your calendars for the Balloon Classic presented by Aultman July 29 to 31 and Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Aug. 4 to 7. 2121 George Halas Drive NW, Canton, profootballhof.com

Eat & Drink

330 Bar & Grill

Find gastropub fare with local tie-ins at this new swanky restaurant in the recently renovated DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown hotel. Try the Akron-made Blimp Town chorizo pierogies, Cantonian salad with banana peppers, a hard-boiled egg and sunflower seeds or the Hall of Famer sandwich with local chicken, pepper jack cheese, honey and hot sauce aioli. 320 Market Ave. S, Canton, 330barandgrill.com

Bender’s Tavern

A Canton staple since 1902, Bender’s Tavern is a fine dining destination for seafood shipped from Boston. Dine on charbroiled Atlantic salmon, flounder stuffed with crabmeat, a center-cut fillet and more at this family establishment that has a storied history, including being the spot where early meetings were held by founders of what would become the NFL. 137 Court Ave. SW, Canton, benderscanton.com

Heggy’s Nut Shop

Yes, this spot has fresh roasted peanuts, cashews and more, but you can also get chocolates filled with Ohio cream, nuts and caramel as well as ice cream treats and house-made nut butters. Be sure to try quirky offerings like dill pickle-flavored peanuts too. 3200 W. Tuscarawas St. SW, Canton, heggysnutshop.com

Forever Craft Urban Winery

The whole group can enjoy this new winery that features a wide selection of national and local craft beers, liquors and wines. Sample its house label light-bodied sauvignon blanc made with Chilean grapes or the popular Green Apple Envy white wine. And nosh on eats including an Italian sub and charcuterie board. 2640 Easton St. NE, Canton, forevercrafturbanwinery.com

Shop

Cantonology

Sport local pride with help from this store that has T-shirts featuring Canton buildings and slogans, beer mugs, woodblock art with Canton photos and more. Also find stamped Canton necklaces and bottle cap magnets with local landmarks such as the Canton Palace Theatre. Stop by on First Fridays for make-and-take craft workshops. 306 Fourth St. NW, Canton, cantonology.com

Izzy P at Home

Redecorate your home with products from this boutique, including a woven fringe stool, trendy ceramic planters and a beige pom-pom pillow. In addition to home decor, also find apparel like embellished jean jackets and even bows for your pup. 207 Market Ave. N, Canton, izzypathome.com

<< Kendall & Blue

Ladies who are searching for a comfortable yet stylish outfit can find clothes at this shop that carries sizes up to triple XL. For summer, find gorgeous floral maxi dresses, colorful stacked bracelets and wedges. Plus, there is a selection for kids such as adorable frilly dresses and everyday tops. 217 Second St. NW, Canton, kendallandblue.com

Main Street Modern

Find vintage midcentury modern furniture, such as coffee tables, wooden armchairs and credenzas in this 40,000-square-foot store. Plus, if you have a vintage gem that needs restoration and upholstery, the team can restore it to its original beauty. 618 Mulberry Road SE, Canton, mainstmodern.com

Selene Stone

Discover the healing power of crystals at this store that has raw crystals as well as wares like Himalayan salt lamps, face rollers and decorative bowls. Also get mystical with natural bath products, tarot cards, teas, stone jewelry and more. 7190 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, selenestone.com