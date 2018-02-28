Faces of The 330: Class of 2018

faces of the 330 LOGO
The people of The 330 are what make it great to live here.
Their names and faces reflect a wealth of history and culture unique to this region. They help sick children get care, comfort families in times of grief and lovingly restore artifacts from the past.
Whether you’re looking for reliable home remodeling, pain-free dentistry, personalized jewelry or a furry friend, our business owners and leaders know how to help. Their expertise and service transform a simple business transaction into a building block for community.
These are some of the people behind our local businesses and institutions — the proud and talented 2018 Faces of The 330.
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Custom Jewelry | Taylor Made Jewelry
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Compassion, Hope & Comfort | Ronald McDonald House Akron
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Beef | Timber Lodge of Medina
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Modern Dentistry | Dr. Mark A. Iati
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Family Legacy | Billow Co.
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Animal rescue | Humane Society of Summit County
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Aerospace | Thomarios’ Specialty Group
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Akron’s Community College | Stark State College
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Home Decor | P. Graham Dunn
photo by Shane Wynn
The Face of Empowerment | Akron Urban League
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of The Fight Against Addiction | County of Summit ADM Board
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Financial Stability | New Horizon Federal Credit Union
photo by Tylar Sutton
The Face of Home Design | Architectural Justice
photo by Shane Wynn
The Face of Endodontic Dentistry | Dr. Ronald Wolf
photo by Tylar Sutton