Faces of The 330 Class of 2020

Tylar Sutton
faces of the 330 LOGO
David J. Schwartz
Chris Kelley
MGM Northfield Park CEO Faces of CLE
Sara-Bella Photography
Cody LaRosa, LaRosa Media
The 330 is a community of people who care.
We care about our history and institutions, our culture and artistry, and our families and friends.
When you put a face on a business, every interaction becomes more than a transaction — it becomes a connection. Whether they’re renovating former factories for new uses, helping families flourish or making dinner time fresh and fun, these leaders of The 330 keep us all connected in our quest for a good life.
The 2020 Faces of The 330 introduces you to some of the people who help build our community on expertise, service and compassion. Their names and faces reflect a wealth of talent and pride of place that make our region unique.
