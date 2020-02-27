Faces of The 330 Class of 2020

The 330 is a community of people who care.

We care about our history and institutions, our culture and artistry, and our families and friends. 

When you put a face on a business, every interaction becomes more than a transaction — it becomes a connection. Whether they’re renovating former factories for new uses, helping families flourish or making dinner time fresh and fun, these leaders of The 330 keep us all connected in our quest for a good life.

The 2020 Faces of The 330 introduces you to some of the people who help build our community on expertise, service and compassion. Their names and faces reflect a wealth of talent and pride of place that make our region unique.

The face of Diamonds

The face of Community

The face of Construction

The face of Legacy

The face of Farm-to-Table

The face of Winning

The face of Legal Service

The face of Beautiful Skin

The face of Elite Driving

