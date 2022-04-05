The 330 is a community of people who care. We care about our culture and artistry, our businesses and institutions and our families, friends and neighbors. When you put a face on a business, every interaction becomes more than a transaction — it becomes a connection. Whether they’re helping us find a home, giving us peace of mind in senior living or teaching our future artists, the people of The 330 keep us all connected in our quests for good lives. The 2022 Faces of The 330 introduces some of the people who help build our community on expertise, service and compassion. Their names and faces reflect a wealth of talent and pride of place that make our region unique.

× Expand Todd Biss Janice Troutman, Director, Myers School of Art Myers

The Face of Art + Design

Preparing students for creative careers is our priority here at the Myers School of Art at The University of Akron. We are a vibrant and fully integrated Art + Design school where students and faculty collaborate across disciplines. The school offers 9 majors and 12 minors. Engaged faculty, a stellar visiting artist program and extensive annual travel opportunities ensure student success beyond graduation. The school maintains exceptional job and graduate school placement rates.

Check our website for upcoming events, exhibitions and public lectures this year. We look forward to welcoming you. — Janice Troutman, Director, Myers School of Art Myers artists featured clockwise from top left: Jared Faust, Tim Bekelesky, Max Markwald, Kayla Weinman, Alexandria Couch, James Edwards.

Mary Schiller Myers School of Art, The University of Akron 330-972-6030 uakron.edu/art

× Expand Darcie Swango, Curt Padrutt, Pierce Drobney, Stacy Billow, Nathanael Billow and Grant Siebert, Photo by Tylar Calhoun

The Faces of Eternal Service

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has made us reflect on our lives, forcing us to ask tough questions and look at the bigger picture. Why do we serve? Serving others takes many forms from volunteering at a nonprofit to service through a job. The greatest acts of service come from The 330’s first responders and front-line workers. We applaud our brave doctors and nurses, as well as our beloved police, firefighters and EMS crews, who continue to serve bravely. You inspire us. The pandemic has made the staff at the Billow Co. reaffirm our commitment to serving you.

A call goes out in the middle of the night when a death has occurred, and the staff at Billow Co. will be there on your darkest night. We will help you usher in new dawn by paying tribute to your loved one. We serve because it is our calling. It is a sacred duty. We remain humbly and loyally at your service, just as we have since our company was founded in 1875. When you need us the most, we promise you our very best.

The Billow Co. 330-867-4141 billowfuneralhomes.com

× Expand (caption: Bob Pontius, Stacy Mize, Marge Sullivan and Morgan Vacula, Photo by Meghan Winkler)

The Faces of Senior Living

Danbury Senior Living has been offering resort-style living to Ohio seniors since 1997, and the results of that longevity show. Its residents and families agree that Danbury is the best of the best when it comes to senior care. With chef-prepared meals, resident-focused life enrichment activities and 24/7 nurses and care companions, Danbury is the clear choice when it’s time to make the move to independent living, assisted living or memory care.

A Danbury resident shares: “Everyone from every department of this building has been so kind to me and helps me with what I need every day. I do not want to live any other place, and I am happy this is my home now.” A Danbury family member says: “My words cannot adequately express my appreciation for everything they do for her. Moving mom into this facility has immensely improved her quality of life, and that’s because of the kind, compassionate, loving staff.”

If it’s time to make a senior living community your new home, give Danbury a call today. One of these “Faces of The 330” is waiting to help you navigate the transition. Danbury Senior Living 888-432-6279 danburyseniorliving.com

× Expand Jim Larkey, Mike Chislow, Tom Conti and Cindy Veltri, Photo by Meghan Winkler

The Faces of Construction

In 1948, Nickitas “Nick” Thomarios started a small painting company to serve Greater Akron residents. His business grew into the commercial fields and was incorporated in 1969. Since the construction group was added in 1994, the development, growth and diversity of projects have expanded the company to a new level. Nick taught his son, Paul, to paint houses alongside him at an early age. After graduating from The University of Akron, Paul grew the business by adhering to the key components of quality and integrity his father instilled in him.

Under Paul’s leadership, the Thomarios team has grown into an international powerhouse of construction, coatings, powder coatings and historic restoration. From the Saturn V rocket to the LED-lit parking garage at Akron Children’s Hospital, Paul helps build his father’s vision of making Akron a great place to live, one project at a time.

Thomarios recently renovated office space for Babcock & Wilcox in the former Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. headquarters in Akron. The renovations utilized existing space to house approximately 650 employees and create new office and common spaces that help them work efficiently.

Thomarios 330-670-9900 thomarios.com

The Face of Real Estate

Beth Rodgers began her professional career in real estate in 1989, training and studying under the tutelage of her mother, Jane Mariani. Rodgers’ dedication, training and work ethic launched her into leadership positions, including 2021 president of the Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS™, state director with Ohio REALTORS and numerous chair and committee positions at the local, state and national levels.

Rodgers has also received many awards, including REALTOR of the Year, Golden Community Service Award, Outstanding Women in Business and the Ohio REALTORS President’s Sales Club recipient, 1990-present. Her designations include Certified Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyer Representative, At Home with Diversity and Senior Real Estate Specialist. She is not only active in her industry but is a dedicated volunteer in her community as well. Rodgers successfully represents sellers and buyers by being consumer-centric, fulfilling fiduciary responsibilities, offering professional advice and advocating on behalf of clients.

Having served thousands of families in the last 30-plus years, Rodgers is proudly representing her second generation of clients. Beth Rodgers 330-607-3987 bethrodgers.com

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next