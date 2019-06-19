Fat Head’s Strange Magic

With its latest production facility now in full swing, Fat Head’s Brewery finally has the capacity to expand its packaged beers. Earlier this year, the Middleburg Heights brewery added Starlight Lager to its annual offerings, as well as 15-pack cans of both Bumbleberry and Sunshine Daydream. This month, prepare yourself for the release of the latest highly anticipated India pale ale, Strange Magic.

Fat Head’s namesake harkens back to 1992 when Glenn and Michelle Benigni opened a craft beer bar and restaurant in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood. Nearly two decades later, Glenn and his friend, Matt Cole, took the brand to its next inevitable step — opening a brewery and brewpub in North Olmsted where Fat Head’s beer is brewed and enjoyed.

The team opened a production facility in Middleburg Heights spring 2012 to keep up with the demand. Last year, they opened yet another brewpub, this time in Canton, and relocated production to a new state-of-the-art 75,000-square-foot facility and beer hall just a few miles away from the former spot in Middleburg Heights.

At 6.5 percent alcohol by volume and 65 international bitterness units, Strange Magic is the perfect addition to Fat Head’s year-round lineup. While not quite as aggressively hopped as crowd favorite Head Hunter, this beer still finds common ground among the brewery’s other hoppy offerings. Tropical aromatics and flavor flow from Strange Magic, thanks to the addition of Mosaic and Citra hops. The brew contains a delightful hop bitterness on the finish that isn’t overpowering yet still delivers a welcoming crispness to the palate.

Strange Magic is available in six-pack cans for $9.99 at Acme Fresh Markets, Giant Eagle, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.