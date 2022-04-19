Fluffy Flow

× Expand Madison Sharp

If you’re a pet owner who wants to do everything with your furry friends, it’s time to try kitten and puppy yoga — you might even meet your next furry family member there.

At Rogue Awakening Yoga and Strength Training, specialty classes open to the public through a partnership with One of a Kind Pet Rescue allow you to pet some friendly puppies and kitties as you stretch. Although you can’t bring your own pets, most puppies and kittens on-site are adoptable through One of a Kind. Upcoming kitten and puppy yoga classes are set for April 22 and May 14. 2727 W. Market St., Fairlawn, rogueawakening.com/ooakp