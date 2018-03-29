Hali to the Chefs 2018

Bunny Lacey

Co-chairs Rennick Andreoli (President RDA Hotel Management Company) & Executive Chef Beau Schmidt (Halle’s father)

Bunny Lacey

Purple & pink flowers.

Bunny Lacey

Eric Sine & Luke Garbinsky (Bricco’s) serving roasted vegetable ratatouille wontons.

Bunny Lacey

Brandon Siegenthaler & Angelica George (Tangier) serving Mediterranean bites.

Bunny Lacey

Volunteers Todd & Jill Labbe, Becky & Gary Iuliano pouring wine.

Bunny Lacey

Executive Chef Brendan Meeker, Chefs Dale Sampson & Darshawn Stallings (Fairlawn Country Club).

Bunny Lacey

Candy assortment in Halle’s favorite colors (purple & pink).

Bunny Lacey

Beer & wine make popular auction items!

Bunny Lacey

Beer & wine make popular auction items!

Bunny Lacey

Guests Kelly Danner & Pam Collica (Pam is with Grtr Akron Chamber).

Bunny Lacey

Guests Linda Ulinski & Marilyn Latine (ML is realtor – Howard Hanna).

Bunny Lacey

Guests Erich & Beth Leipold from Copley, Ramey & Mike Humeink from Bath.

Bunny Lacey

Brittany O’Donnell, Anthony & Cristy Piscazzi (The Merchant Tavern) serving tasty salmon bites.

Bunny Lacey

Restaurant owners Dave Russo (Russo’s in Peninsula) & Anthony Piscazzi (The Merchant Tavern in Akron).

Bunny Lacey

Guests Janet Silverman, Shelley Kaye, Elaine Neumann.

Bunny Lacey

Manager Racquel Kowal & owner Raphael Vaccaro (Vaccaro’s).

Bunny Lacey

Angela Watson, Billy Westfall, Angela Mayfield (Beau’s on the River).

Bunny Lacey

Guests Peter & Wendy Zendlo from Bath, Carie Dorsey, Lee & Vicky Rohan.

Bunny Lacey

Jim Broers, DeeDee Andreoli, Kathy Hower, Missy Broers, Rennick Andreoli.

Bunny Lacey

Executive Chef Beau Schmidt (center) with sons Aaron (left) & Zach (right) – Halle’s dad & two brothers.

Bunny Lacey

Misc.

Bunny Lacey

Beau Schmidt thanking all the chefs & guests for their generosity after the auction wraps.

Bunny Lacey

(AJ)

Bunny Lacey

AJ Chase & Frank Todaro (Todaro’s Party Center).

Bunny Lacey

Doug Knapp with Executive Chef Eric Martinez & Sara Crane (Totally Cooked) serving Guajilla pork arrepas.

Bunny Lacey

Dominique Oates & Tracy Phillips (D’Agnese’s).

Bunny Lacey

Glenn Gillespie & Norris Lee (Edgar’s).

Bunny Lacey

Louann Kunsman & Lois Murray (checking out auction items).

Bunny Lacey

Volunteer Clayborne Bujorian with aunt Kimberly Winter (she’s the wife of Tim Winter – GM at the Hilton).

Bunny Lacey

Volunteers Monica Stevens & Breighann Donald.

Bunny Lacey

Susan DeCarlo (owner Regency wine shop in Fairlawn) & Steve Tyson (salesperson extraordinaire @ Akronlife magazine and manager 330 tix).

Bunny Lacey

Dave SirLouis & Kathy Damitz.

Bunny Lacey

What an evening!

The Showcase of Chefs at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn on March 7 was a huge outpouring of love. The event was held on behalf of the Halle Schmidt Scholarship Fund to benefit the students of Copley High School. As they approach graduation, they can apply for a scholarship given out each year in her name. The sold-out event filled the Grand Ballroom with over 500 of Chef Beau Schmidt’s closest friends and family and some of the most elite chef’s in the city.

The guests and the chefs had a great time trying all the different samples. The aromas of all the different food offerings were amazing and the people of this town showed up hungry and generous. The event raised approximately $70,000. Nearly everything for the evening was generously donated by the many people and businesses from The 330 — this wonderful community we call home.

