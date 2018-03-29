Hali to the Chefs 2018

1 of 33
Co-chairs Rennick Andreoli (President RDA Hotel Management Company) & Executive Chef Beau Schmidt (Halle’s father)
Purple & pink flowers.
Eric Sine & Luke Garbinsky (Bricco’s) serving roasted vegetable ratatouille wontons.
Brandon Siegenthaler & Angelica George (Tangier) serving Mediterranean bites.
Volunteers Todd & Jill Labbe, Becky & Gary Iuliano pouring wine.
Executive Chef Brendan Meeker, Chefs Dale Sampson & Darshawn Stallings (Fairlawn Country Club).
Candy assortment in Halle’s favorite colors (purple & pink).
Beer & wine make popular auction items!
Beer & wine make popular auction items!
Guests Kelly Danner & Pam Collica (Pam is with Grtr Akron Chamber).
Guests Linda Ulinski & Marilyn Latine (ML is realtor – Howard Hanna).
Guests Erich & Beth Leipold from Copley, Ramey & Mike Humeink from Bath.
Brittany O’Donnell, Anthony & Cristy Piscazzi (The Merchant Tavern) serving tasty salmon bites.
Restaurant owners Dave Russo (Russo’s in Peninsula) & Anthony Piscazzi (The Merchant Tavern in Akron).
Guests Janet Silverman, Shelley Kaye, Elaine Neumann.
Manager Racquel Kowal & owner Raphael Vaccaro (Vaccaro’s).
Angela Watson, Billy Westfall, Angela Mayfield (Beau’s on the River).
Guests Peter & Wendy Zendlo from Bath, Carie Dorsey, Lee & Vicky Rohan.
Jim Broers, DeeDee Andreoli, Kathy Hower, Missy Broers, Rennick Andreoli.
Executive Chef Beau Schmidt (center) with sons Aaron (left) & Zach (right) – Halle’s dad & two brothers.
Misc.
Beau Schmidt thanking all the chefs & guests for their generosity after the auction wraps.
(AJ)
AJ Chase & Frank Todaro (Todaro’s Party Center).
Doug Knapp with Executive Chef Eric Martinez & Sara Crane (Totally Cooked) serving Guajilla pork arrepas.
Dominique Oates & Tracy Phillips (D’Agnese’s).
Glenn Gillespie & Norris Lee (Edgar’s).
Louann Kunsman & Lois Murray (checking out auction items).
Volunteer Clayborne Bujorian with aunt Kimberly Winter (she’s the wife of Tim Winter – GM at the Hilton).
Volunteers Monica Stevens & Breighann Donald.
Susan DeCarlo (owner Regency wine shop in Fairlawn) & Steve Tyson (salesperson extraordinaire @ Akronlife magazine and manager 330 tix).
Dave SirLouis & Kathy Damitz.
Purple & pink flowers.
What an evening!
The Showcase of Chefs at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn on March 7 was a huge outpouring of love. The event was held on behalf of the Halle Schmidt Scholarship Fund to benefit the students of Copley High School. As they approach graduation, they can apply for a scholarship given out each year in her name. The sold-out event filled the Grand Ballroom with over 500 of Chef Beau Schmidt’s closest friends and family and some of the most elite chef’s in the city.
The guests and the chefs had a great time trying all the different samples. The aromas of all the different food offerings were amazing and the people of this town showed up hungry and generous. The event raised approximately $70,000. Nearly everything for the evening was generously donated by the many people and businesses from The 330 — this wonderful community we call home.