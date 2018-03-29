Hali to the Chefs 2018

× 1 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Co-chairs Rennick Andreoli (President RDA Hotel Management Company) & Executive Chef Beau Schmidt (Halle’s father) × 2 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Purple & pink flowers. × 3 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Eric Sine & Luke Garbinsky (Bricco’s) serving roasted vegetable ratatouille wontons. × 4 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Brandon Siegenthaler & Angelica George (Tangier) serving Mediterranean bites. × 5 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Volunteers Todd & Jill Labbe, Becky & Gary Iuliano pouring wine. × 6 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Executive Chef Brendan Meeker, Chefs Dale Sampson & Darshawn Stallings (Fairlawn Country Club). × 7 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Candy assortment in Halle’s favorite colors (purple & pink). × 8 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Beer & wine make popular auction items! × 9 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Beer & wine make popular auction items! × 10 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Guests Kelly Danner & Pam Collica (Pam is with Grtr Akron Chamber). × 11 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Guests Linda Ulinski & Marilyn Latine (ML is realtor – Howard Hanna). × 12 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Guests Erich & Beth Leipold from Copley, Ramey & Mike Humeink from Bath. × 13 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Brittany O’Donnell, Anthony & Cristy Piscazzi (The Merchant Tavern) serving tasty salmon bites. × 14 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Restaurant owners Dave Russo (Russo’s in Peninsula) & Anthony Piscazzi (The Merchant Tavern in Akron). × 15 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Guests Janet Silverman, Shelley Kaye, Elaine Neumann. × 16 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Manager Racquel Kowal & owner Raphael Vaccaro (Vaccaro’s). × 17 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Angela Watson, Billy Westfall, Angela Mayfield (Beau’s on the River). × 18 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Guests Peter & Wendy Zendlo from Bath, Carie Dorsey, Lee & Vicky Rohan. × 19 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Jim Broers, DeeDee Andreoli, Kathy Hower, Missy Broers, Rennick Andreoli. × 20 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Executive Chef Beau Schmidt (center) with sons Aaron (left) & Zach (right) – Halle’s dad & two brothers. × 21 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Misc. × 22 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Beau Schmidt thanking all the chefs & guests for their generosity after the auction wraps. × 23 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey (AJ) × 24 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey AJ Chase & Frank Todaro (Todaro’s Party Center). × 25 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Doug Knapp with Executive Chef Eric Martinez & Sara Crane (Totally Cooked) serving Guajilla pork arrepas. × 26 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Dominique Oates & Tracy Phillips (D’Agnese’s). × 27 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Glenn Gillespie & Norris Lee (Edgar’s). × 28 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Louann Kunsman & Lois Murray (checking out auction items). × 29 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Volunteer Clayborne Bujorian with aunt Kimberly Winter (she’s the wife of Tim Winter – GM at the Hilton). × 30 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Volunteers Monica Stevens & Breighann Donald. × 31 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Susan DeCarlo (owner Regency wine shop in Fairlawn) & Steve Tyson (salesperson extraordinaire @ Akronlife magazine and manager 330 tix). × 32 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Dave SirLouis & Kathy Damitz. × 33 of 33 Expand Bunny Lacey Purple & pink flowers. Prev Next

What an evening!

The Showcase of Chefs at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn on March 7 was a huge outpouring of love. The event was held on behalf of the Halle Schmidt Scholarship Fund to benefit the students of Copley High School. As they approach graduation, they can apply for a scholarship given out each year in her name. The sold-out event filled the Grand Ballroom with over 500 of Chef Beau Schmidt’s closest friends and family and some of the most elite chef’s in the city.

The guests and the chefs had a great time trying all the different samples. The aromas of all the different food offerings were amazing and the people of this town showed up hungry and generous. The event raised approximately $70,000. Nearly everything for the evening was generously donated by the many people and businesses from The 330 — this wonderful community we call home.