Kickin’ It

Old-School Hangs

Acres of Fun: Give some childhood activities another try by hitting the arcade, 10,000-square-foot skating rink or 3,800-square-foot laser tag arena, even if you’re rusty. Bring some friends or your kids for the weekly Fire-Till-You-Tire laser tag event, where you can play unlimited individual or team games all night. Fire-Till-You-Tire Mondays 5-9 p.m., 3889 Friendsville Road, Wooster, acresoffun.com

Sapphire City Board Game Parlor: Pick up an old game you love or learn a new one out of hundreds on the weekends at this board game parlor that doubles as a bar. Order bites online like a fried hot chicken tender sandwich from the Howlin Bird and a taco salad bowl from Flockin Taco, both located downstairs. Sip Market Garden Brewery’s Prosperity hefeweizen while playing a few rounds of Catan, Splendor, Star Wars: Rebellion and more. 129 S. Main St., North Canton, sapphirecitygames.com

Springfield Lake Roller Rink: Show off your old-school roller-skating skills at family fun nights on Thursdays or a New Year’s Eve party. Or turn the clock back and rent the rink for your own glow birthday party complete with colorful lights and glow sticks. 1220 Main St., Lakemore, springfieldlakerollerrink.com

Stonehedge: Whether you’re a skilled bowler or returning for some more fun, this alley has what you’re looking for, from a bar and pinball arcade to leagues and lunar nights. The latter have been going strong since 1982 and feature fun lighting, a fog machine and music from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for those 18 and older. Lunar nights Wednesdays through Saturdays, 580 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron, stonehedgeakron.com

Throwback Destinations

The Bomb Shelter: Add a piece of history to your wardrobe or home with these handpicked vintage sofas, light fixtures, signs and more that hold memories from the past. Find an Olympia Olympiette Model S12 typewriter, an original Carlson Owl painting and more in this store that’s like walking into a time capsule. 923 Bank St., Akron, thebombshelterstore.com

Troll Hole Museum: Take a tour of the Guinness World Records’ largest troll doll collection, which is spread throughout 14 rooms with exhibits like a Troll Hall of Fame, a retro kid’s bedroom decked out in troll memorabilia and a replica of the Pro Football Hall of Fame stadium filled with troll fans. Stop at the gift shop before you leave to get a red-haired football player or pink-haired extra-large lace bride troll doll of your own. 228 E. Main St., Alliance, thetrollhole.com

Holiday Nostalgia

The Farms at Pine Tree Barn: Climb aboard a free horse-drawn carriage ride through the main farm’s fields for an old-fashioned experience after picking out the perfect Christmas tree and browsing the farm-made greenery decorations in the Christmas Workshop. Weekends Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 4338 Shreve Road, Wooster, thefarmsatpinetreebarn.com

Lock 3: Bring fellow Akronites to Lock 3’s winter village to revisit an old friend: the 20-foot-tall Archie the Snowman, who has been talking with kids about their holiday wishes since his start at Chapel Hill Mall in the late ’60s. Also check out the life-sized nutcrackers around downtown that were commissioned by Curated Storefront and recall the grand holiday window displays of the ’20s to ’80s that lined Main Street. Nov. 26-Feb. 21, 200 S. Main St., Akron, lock3live.com