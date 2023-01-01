LeBron James’ UNKNWN

× 1 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN × 2 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN × 3 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN × 4 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN × 5 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN × 6 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN × 7 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN × 8 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN × 9 of 9 Expand photo provided by UNKNWN Prev Next

Many of us are hoping to get fit this year, so find gear at LeBron James’ sneaker and apparel shop UNKNWN, which came home to downtown Akron in fall 2022. Founders James and Akron childhood friends Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr. first launched a Miami location but always intended to bring UNKNWN back to their hometown. University of Akron art students designed some installations for the store, and architect Sarah Krivanka designed a large Lake Erie driftwood centerpiece in front of a sleek sneaker and ballcap display wall. It sells Nike LeBron sneakers as well as items from local brands, plus it hosts fitness classes and gives back through community projects. 199 S. Main St., Akron, unknwn.com