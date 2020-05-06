Mom Deserves It

{updated 5/6/20. Have a spot you would like us to add to the list? Email us at kpetryszyn@bakermediagroup.com. }

Celebrate important women in your life with these local gifts and to-go meals.

Gifts

Photo by Natalie Spencer Greenhouse Florist Greenhouse Florist Best Florist

The Greenhouse

For those who have a hard time picking the perfect flowers, this Hudson shop delivers one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day bouquets with fresh blooms selected by the florists.

Harris Stanton Gallery

International jewelry or art from this Akron gallery is a unique gift you can order online for a world-class mom.

Hot Pots Pottery

Get creative with by ordering this Alliance shop’s craft sets online. Try Hot Pots’ Mother’s Day paint a pot and plant pack that allows for a gift with a personal touch.

Molly Taylor and Co.

This Hudson florist has a spring collection of poppies, lilacs, daffodils and more that will brighten up mom’s special day. Order a bouquet for curbside pickup and porch delivery May 8 and 9.

Vivo Beauty Bar

Give mom something to look forward to, perhaps a relaxing mani-pedi or craft facial. Though the Cuyahoga Falls shop is closed, you can buy beauty boxes customized for her hair type and gift cards for contactless pickup and free delivery within 5 miles.

First & Main Hudson

We all have to get a little creative this Mother’s Day, and First & Main has a list for you to do just that. Download and print free coloring pages and cards you can personalize. The list includes ideas to make mom’s day extra special, plus places to buy the perfect gift.

Takeout

Bakery Loo’s

Try this bakery’s made-from-scratch Mother’s Day sugar cookie packages. These delicious floral-decorated buttercream treats can be picked up or delivered.

Tylar Sutton

Wine and dine with this Mother’s Day menu that offers salads, comfort food entrees and desserts. Top the meal off with to-go wine or beer. Preorder through May 6 as selections may be limited after and pickup at the Fairlawn restaurant May 9.

Hudson’s Restaurant

With meals that feed up to 10 — from beef tenderloin to lemon rosemary glazed chicken, this spot offers lots of ways to celebrate mom and feed the whole family. Preorder through May 6.

Metropolis Gourmet Popcorn

Whether mom likes sweet or salty, she can have it all with these popcorn samplers ranging from loaded baked potato to banana cream pie. The gourmet popcorn includes gluten-free and dairy-free options for delivery or curbside pickup from the Cuyahoga Falls store.