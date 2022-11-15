On the Verge

There is so much talent in The 330 music scene, and thanks to 91.3 the Summit FM and the Rialto Theatre, you can see up-and-comers perform in the new Emerging Sounds Showcase. Starting this month, hear rising acts every third Thursday like punk-rock band Dangerously Close and folk-rock band bored Approval Nov. 17 at the Kenmore theater. Bring friends because performers with at least 50 audience members get to earn a free song in Rialto’s recording studio and a weekend concert. Come early for on-site paninis, desserts and drinks, and enjoy music by artists who could be the next big thing. 1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, therialtotheatre.com

