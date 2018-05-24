Personal Politics

We’re all accustomed to seeing video clips online of public officials and political pundits making embarrassing gaffes or inspiring speeches. But what goes on behind the scenes of those very visible political machinations? Even with the internet and ubiquitous social media, many moments occur off-camera.

That’s where Jerry Austin’s latest book, “True Tales from the Campaign Trail,” ($19.99, The University of Akron Press) picks up the baton. “This is the political version of ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul,’” he says.

Inspired by the popular book series that shares personal stories about real people who overcame adversity or affected change, Austin spent about two years interviewing and writing stories from reporters, consultants and others in the political sphere, from both sides of the aisle and all levels of government. “I decided if I sat down with a tape recorder in front of them, made it as easy as possible, that I would get the kind of stories I wanted,” he says. “And that’s what happened.”

His efforts resulted in 84 very short chapters in four sections that give an anecdotal snapshot of what it’s like to cover politics in America in the second half of the 20th century and into the 21st.

Austin himself has an extensive political resume: He helped Dick Celeste get elected twice as governor of Ohio, was the campaign manager for Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential bid, consulted and advised on Carol Moseley Braun’s historic — and successful — 1992 bid to be the first African-American woman in the U.S. Senate. He has also worked on behalf of former Presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter, as well as U.S. senators Gary Hart, Paul Tsongas, Sherrod Brown and John Glenn. And that’s in addition to witnessing and writing about pivotal political moments in the Philippines, Chile, Hungary and Northern Ireland. The New York City native is now an adjunct professor at The University of Akron and director of the International Campaign Fellows program at the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics.

Austin’s book is not a kiss-and-tell, dirty secrets kind of read. Rather, the tales capture moments that most of us are never privy to, some funny, some touching, some simply revealing the humanity behind larger-than-life political figures.

Like how Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill excelled at remembering people’s names and details about their lives. Or how Oliver North was a reasonable and understanding human to work with, even on a frustrating fundraising trip.

In Ace Smith’s account of a day spent with Bill Clinton on the road to stump for his wife in 2008, he recounts Clinton’s impressive ability to hone a speech — without looking at his notes — thusly: “He’s sensing the reaction to everything he’s saying and incorporating it on the fly. It’s almost the equivalent of a very talented musician — you can give them a theme and they can improvise something spectacularly.”

In another chapter, Bill Lacy explains how he first discovered that a politician could respect “the other side” from a visit then-governor of California Ronald Reagan made to Lacy’s alma mater in the 1970s. Lacy learned that party affiliation “doesn’t really matter when it comes to respect and civility.”

Not all the stories involve well-known political names, though; some are simply about how individuals found their way into politics or became inspired by others working hard in the trenches of campaigns or local government.

“I hope [readers] enjoy it and realize that there’s some fun involved in politics, some camaraderie and some great stories,” Austin says.

Austin is already working on a second volume of “True Tales,” interviewing more of his colleagues and friends across the country. He hopes it will be in print sometime later this year.

Despite the divisiveness that seems prevalent in the media recently, Austin sees a positive future for politics in our country, especially in the passionate responses young people have had to recent school shootings. “My generation got involved in politics because of the war in Vietnam, because of the civil rights issues,” he says. “I think this gun issue for millennials is their Vietnam.”

He hopes the current book will help reinvigorate the next generation’s desire to be personally involved in politics.

“At a minimum, obviously, voting, but participating with the candidate of your choice is important,” he says.