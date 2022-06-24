Camping at Point Pelee National Park offers Rare Experiences

photos provided by Parks Canada. below: Sophie Deschamps

Sophie Deschamps

photos provided by Parks Canada

Sophie Deschamps, photo provided by Parks Canada

The very tip of the peninsula at Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, Ontario, provides a surreal sight. It ends with a sand spit, which is a sliver of land constantly being shifted by Lake Erie currents and one of only three in Canada, and you can see waves crashing into each other from opposite directions.

“You’ll have currents along the east shore and the west shore. At the tip, they meet,” says visitor experience manager Monique Oltrop. “Knowing you’re at the very southernmost point of mainland Canada, it’s a magical feeling. All you can see is water everywhere.”

As of 2020, the point can be seen from an 80-foot observation tower or by walking on the sand when conditions allow. But entering the water is too dangerous at the tip.

It’s the park’s namesake, but there are so many other unique aspects that make it worth a trip. The park has 24 year-round oTentiks, which are permanent tent-like structures that are heated and have beds, tables and porches with Adirondack chairs. Staying in one puts you in the middle of the Carolinian forest and all its wildlife.

“In the spring and summertime, you can hear the frogs croaking in the nearby marsh,” Oltrop says.

While Point Pelee is one of the smallest Parks Canada locations, it is the country’s most ecologically diverse park. It is home to 390-plus species of birds and is renowned as one of the best spots in inland North America to see the migration of songbirds and warblers. That happens in the spring and fall, and you can also see migrating monarchs in the fall. The park is home to different habitats, including a marsh that covers about 72 percent of it.

Walk the marsh’s boardwalk or rent a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard to see beavers, fish and rare turtles. Afterward, kick back along the over 9 miles of sandy beaches, including the popular Northwest Beach. Finish your day at your oTentik, where you can cook dinner on the grill, relax around the fire pit and watch as the sky unveils one of the best parts of Point Pelee — the stars. It’s designated a dark sky preserve, so bring your binoculars or telescope or just look up, because the stargazing is spectacular.

“There’s very little artificial light at night here,” says Oltrop. “It is very quiet and still, a very dark environment. You can really connect with the sights and sounds of nature.” KP

1118 Point Pelee Drive, Leamington, Ontario, visitwindsoressex.com/places/otentiks-at-point-pelee