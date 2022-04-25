Puppy Power: Your Boy Toblerone

Dogs can be so sweet — just ask Hannah Rice about her corgi, Toblerone.

“He kind of reminded us of a chocolate bar,” Rice says. “He’s a tri-color rather than a blonde corgi. We thought that a chocolate name fit him well.”

Toby was a COVID puppy, so Rice spent a lot of time with him. “My partner and I both worked from home, so we were always around Toby,” she says.

Rice has been taking photos of him since he was very young, and she started sharing them on her Instagram account, Your Boy Toblerone, at the beginning of this year.

“He’s great at posing and just so cute and funny,” she says.

Toby has a lot of energy and loves to play and chew toys in his free time.

“When he was a puppy, I expected a nice cuddly puppy who would sleep on your lap, and he was not that way,” Rice says. “He barely slept at first. He has so much energy and loves to play. His favorite thing to do is play with toys, which I love. I’ll be sad if he grows out of it. He loves a good squeaky toy.”

Rice recently moved from Columbus to Highland Square, and she and Toby are adjusting well to life in Akron. “One of Toby’s favorite things is to go on a walk. Highland Square is just so nice and walkable,” she says. “We go on two walks a day, and he gets to see a lot of other dogs, which is fun. He just loves other dogs.”

Meeting even more corgis and dog owners through Instagram has been a pleasant surprise for Rice. “There’s definitely a community of dog groups like Corgis of Ohio,” she says. “Other corgi owners have contacted me in the area about course meetups, so that’s going to be super fun.”

instagram.com/yourboytoblerone