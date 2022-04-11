Rubber Soul: How Akron Got on the Map

There are ashes of industries left behind throughout the Rust Belt and once-thriving cities that are now in decay. While others were not so fortunate, Akron has survived and even thrived in the face of obstacles.

In the 1850s, the biggest enterprise in Akron was agriculture. That industry helped usher in what we would become most well known for — rubber.

The beginning of the rubber era was like a gilded age for this city. Much of the culture we have today comes from the people who worked in the rubber factories and the rubber barons’ massive fortunes. They are the results of the blood, sweat and tears of a diverse labor force.

× 1 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography × 2 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography × 3 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography × 4 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography × 5 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography × 6 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography × 7 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography Daniel Mainzer, Mainzer Photography × 8 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography × 9 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography Pamela Nix, daughter of long-time rubber worker Joe Nix × 10 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography × 11 of 11 Expand Daniel Mainzer Photography Prev Next

It was good fortune that Benjamin Franklin Goodrich met an old friend in Jamestown, New York, a meeting that changed the course of history and the fate of Akron, a city that was a short train ride away.

Akron historian David Lieberth has been researching how the city became the Rubber Capital of the World, spending hours and hours combing through archives and old news clippings at The University of Akron’s library and the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

He notes that most people thought Goodrich saw a brochure about Akron on a train, but he found new information that proves differently.

"I just ran across this magazine in the library. It was called Topics, and it had a story written by a guy named James Braden in 1929. He had first-person interviews with people who knew how Dr. Goodrich came to town. There’s always been some confusion about that." – Dave Lieberth

B.F. Goodrich was from Jamestown, and he knew a guy named Clement Barnes, who had been a friend of his when they were growing up.

They met on the street one day in Jamestown. Dr. Goodrich said, How is your town doing? He knew that Barnes had married a woman from Akron and had moved here. Barnes said, You know, it’s a coming city. It’s only a few hours away on the train. You should come and take a look. So that is what Goodrich did.

When he got to town, Goodrich had a meeting at the bank in what is now the Everett Building.

There were 22 people and one law firm that got together, sometimes they call it 23. And they raised $13,600. That would be the equivalent of about half a million dollars today. Here’s the important part. Goodrich came here because he had the capital. He had a group of people invest in him. And with that $13,600, plus his own resources, he was able to get a building along the Ohio and Erie Canal which he could use for water supply.

By the early 20th century, Akron was leading the way in rubber. Rubber companies B.F. Goodrich, Goodyear and Firestone were well-established, along with General Tire and others later on. By the 1910s, Akron was the fastest-growing city in the country, Lieberth says. This was all because of the tire and rubber companies located here.

The rubber companies had made an unprecedented move, sending recruiters to West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and other southern states to find workers during the early growth period between 1910 and 1920, according to Lieberth, because they were in dire need of workers.

But the kind of workers they needed were strong men. When you look at the pictures of these early rubber workers, for example, you see them pulling tires by hand, and it took a lot of brawn, a lot of muscle to build a tire. They needed about 70,000 people to run all the rubber companies during that time.

As the auto industry took off, so did the tire industry in Akron. The town was busy and bustling as restaurants and businesses catered to rubber workers along Market, Bowery and Main streets for the big three (Goodyear, B.F. Goodrich and Firestone). But it wasn’t without conflict.

While there was plenty of work in Akron at the rubber factories, the working conditions were horrendous at best, according to first-hand accounts of rubber workers of the day (which you can listen to on Akron Stories’ website, akronstories.com).

It could be very physical and dangerous work, depending on the job. Tire builders worked their fingers to the bone on machines. They worked long hours in three shifts to keep up with demand. Worker disputes often flared up, but strikes were largely unsuccessful. If workers walked out, management would point to the line of people waiting to take their places.

Jack Hefner is a third-generation rubber worker who worked at General Tire in the 1970s and was a union president. His grandfather worked at General Tire for decades and was one of the people who helped create the United Rubber Workers union during the big strike in 1936.

Hefner: My grandfather worked at General Tire for more than 40 years. My dad also worked there for 40-plus years. But my grandfather was one of the people — there were thousands of them — that helped form a union back in ’36 during that big strike.

(My grandfather told me) management would walk you over to the window and let you look at the guys out there in line wanting a job, ‘So you need to go back and do more.’ They were working the hell out of the workers. And multiply that by thousands of guys (and gals) working in the rubber shops around Akron. Then when President Roosevelt came into office, he gave workers the right to organize. And it just went from there.

The 1936 strike was a turning point for rubber workers in Akron, who had had enough and wanted their voices heard. Management didn’t think they needed to make any concessions.

My grandfather said that there were so many strikers — thousands of rubber workers — that the line started at the intersection of Case and Market and went all the way up past the clocktower and past the Goodyear headquarters, masses of people going all the way across the street. The sheriff and some Akron police officers came from downtown, from Market Street to bust up the strikers. But when they got to that intersection, they looked up the hill and saw how many there were. So they just turned around, went back downtown. (My grandfather) said it would have been a bloodbath on both sides.

After World War II, soldiers came back and were hired by the thousands to work in the rubber factories. One of those soldiers was Joe Nix, a 5-foot-3-inch dynamo who was a star athlete at Central High School before the war and needed a job when he returned, says his daughter, Pamela Nix.

Pamela Nix: He got back from the war in November of 1945 and started at Goodyear in December.

He was a tire builder. He did a lot of physical labor. But he was also a strong leader and wouldn’t back down to anyone. He became a union representative at some point, and he wore an orange jacket so that other workers could recognize him and come to him with their grievances.

The URW grew in strength as the rubber industry reached new levels in the 1950s and 1960s. There were many new innovations in tire building, with more automation creeping in. America was the leader in the auto industry and, subsequently, in rubber. But there was trouble ahead as civil issues and a sagging economy hit Akron.

At the height of tire and rubber manufacturing, Akron’s population had swelled to nearly 300,000 people. Almost one-third of that (75,000 people) worked in the rubber factories in the mid-1960s. However, by the 1970s, that number dwindled to 22,000. The oil crisis caused the economy to go into a tailspin. Inflation had jumped dramatically, but workers were making the same as before, so it was like a pay cut.