Tranquility Found at Green's Nimisila Reservoir

Everyone loves a good sunrise and sunset, but at Nimisila Reservoir, the sun’s reflection on the water makes them majestic.

“I highly recommend people go out there around sunrise or sunset and witness the incredible views at Nimisila — it’s breathtaking,” says Claire Merrick, Summit Metro Parks marketing and public relations manager.

Nimisila Reservoir, one of the 13 bodies of water that makes up Portage Lakes, is a manmade reservoir that was built in 1936 to provide water to Akron. Located in Green, it is the largest body of water in Portage Lakes at 825 acres and has 15 miles of shoreline with four boat launches. The park has rich wildlife and offers many ways to enjoy it.

“My No. 1 tip: Be ready to explore,” Merrick says.

She shares some ways you can take in the beauty of Nimisila.

Wildlife

On and off the water, the wildlife at Nimisila and its surrounding wetlands is abundant. Look for ducks, green herons, bald eagles, weasels, red foxes, coyotes, muskrats, dragonflies, butterflies, moths and more.

Bird-watchers flock here, and tons of migratory purple martin birds roost in the park’s grassy islands in August. Join naturalists to learn more about purple martins at programs such as one Aug. 28 where you can see several thousand return to shore at night.

The reservoir also has plentiful fish, reeling anglers in.

“It’s known for its channel catfish and largemouth bass, among many other fish,” says Merrick.

Watercrafts

Only electric motorboats are permitted, so the water is quiet and calm. With designated kayak, canoe and boat launches, it’s a popular location for water sports. There are several programs offered on the water, such as classes to learn how to kayak or stand-up paddleboard Aug. 18, 20, 22 and 25, and some guided paddles even help you view purple martins from the water Aug. 18, 22 and 25.

“It’s beautiful to witness the number of birds that visit Nimisila,” Merrick says.

Hiking

Those with dogs, strollers and more can walk an accessible, flat 3-mile trail that runs aside the reservoir’s edge. Along the trail, see wildlife, several plants and magnificent scenery like pinkish clouds reflected on the water surrounded by tall grass and lush green trees.

“Definitely bring your camera,” Merrick says.

Camping

Make this park your next staycation at one of 29 campground sites. Guests can stay in tents, campers or RVs for up to 10 days. Campsites include a fire ring and a table, and some offer electricity. Soak in nature’s beauty during a relaxing camping trip at Nimisila.

“We are so fortunate to live in this beautiful area with such pretty land,” says Merrick.

5531 S. Main St., Green, summitmetroparks.org