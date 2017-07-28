Up in the Air

1 of 6
photo by Molly Gase
Chase Sanders and his crew prep the balloon. They are sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home.
2 of 6
photo by Molly Gase
The inside of the balloon as it is being prepared for flight.
3 of 6
photo by Molly Gase
Someone mowed “HOF 2017” into the grass. The view from above was a wonderful change of perspective.
4 of 6
photo by Molly Gase
In the distance, other balloons float above Canton in the early morning.
5 of 6
photo by Molly Gase
6 of 6
photo by Molly Gase
Chase Sanders on his balloon, Pyro.
Early this morning, I found myself standing in damp grass in North Canton. I left my house well before the sun even started to make an appearance and headed south. The reason for this early-morning trip revolved around a really cool experience — a ride in one of the balloons participating in the 2017 Balloon Classic & Fireworks.
A part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, the balloons are an iconic part of the beginning of a fun summer festival. Beautiful and fun, they instill a sense of peace — whether you watch them or hop in the basket for a ride. I’ve never been up in a balloon before and am so glad I seized the opportunity today. The balloon I was in, Pyro, was the first off the ground. Controlled by Chase Sanders, it ascended peacefully. Though he now lives in Iowa, Sanders grew up in Canton and always loved the balloons. As we flew up high above North Canton, he told me about the many ways life can twist around and that one of those twists ended up with him in a basket, high in the air.
As all of the fun shapes and colors floated through the air, it felt like a wonderful summer moment. We were lucky to enjoy lovely weather this morning as all of the balloons flew above the lush landscape of The 330. If you get a chance to check out the balloons in Canton this weekend, do it! Chat with the men and women behind them and learn all about their passion for this tranquil pastime.