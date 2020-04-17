× Expand Tylar Sutton Akron Life Publisher Colin Baker

Dear 330 Community,

Many of us are home right now, nervous about the safety of our family and friends. During these uncertain times, Akron Life will continue to provide you with what is truly local and unique to our area. Most of the small businesses you see in the pages of Akron Life will need our (and your) support to help keep their doors open.

We are all stronger together.

Before too long, we will all be able to get on with our lives and resume dining out, going to events and visiting our favorite local spots. But for now, our staff is working on story ideas while adapting to the ever-changing landscape — and we need your help. Subscribing to Akron Life magazine will help us continue to bring you award-winning content. We are offering one-year subscriptions for only $1 per issue to continue supporting Akron Life in this unprecedented time. Please consider subscribing today. You can also visit our website, akronlife.com, and subscribe to our free weekly e-newsletter, The 330 Connect, for updates on how community members are lifting each other up in recent months. Your continued support allows us to promote local businesses and tell their stories as we weather this storm together and come out more united.

Colin Baker

Publisher, Akron Life magazine